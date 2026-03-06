SiegeGG Year 10 Awards Top 20 - 4th: Stompn

SiegeGG have chosen Zack “Stompn” Lamb as the fourth best player in Rainbow Six Siege’s Year 10. The American, who was also chosen as Rookie of the Year, pulled off some of the greatest individual numbers of the season. Unfortunately for him, the lack of international success stopped the 18-year-old from finishing higher in the standings.

The American averaged the second-highest SiegeGG rating of the season (1.14) after 88 maps played. He also finished the year with the third-highest K-D, the eighth-highest KOST, and the second-highest number of clutches.

Internationally, Stompn was the highest-rated player of the season (1.17) after 44 maps played. In this field, he was the sixth-best entry and held the second-highest KPR.

His impact was instrumental in G2 Esports’ season. He was one of the EVPs at the Esports World Cup 2025 and the BLAST R6 Major Munich. At the Six Invitational 2026, he was the samurai’s best player after averaging a SiegeGG rating of 1.11. His consistency was unmatched and highly surprising, especially considering this is the player’s first professional season.

Regionally, he averaged the fourth-highest SiegeGG rating in the Europe and MENA League 2025. He won the first stage of the season and collected Top 3 and Top 2 finishes in Stage 2 and the Regional Finals, respectively.

Here’s a look at Stompn’s stats in Year 10:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.14 (2nd)

: 1.14 (2nd) KD (+/-) : 822-639 (+183) (3rd)

: 822-639 (+183) (3rd) Entry (+/-) : 77-64 (+13)

: 77-64 (+13) Maps played : 88

: 88 KOST : 68% (8th)

: 68% (8th) KPR : 0.83 (8th)

: 0.83 (8th) SRV : 35% (10th)

: 35% (10th) Clutches : 21 (2nd)

: 21 (2nd) Plants : 17

: 17 HS% : 58

: 58 Operators mained: Grim and Warden