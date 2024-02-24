Operation Deadly Omen: Deimos is Siege’s new operator, new Anti Cheat update, shield rework, Azami nerf, R4C gets ACOG back, and more!

Operation Deadly Omen will introduce changes to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege that will change the game as we know it. Are you ready to know more about the upcoming season of Siege?

Operation Deadly Omen will see the arrival of Deimos. Although he’s the main villain of Team Rainbow, players will be able to use him in the game.

His ability is the DeathMark, a nano-helicopter with the ability to provide Deimos with a live location of the targeted enemy. Unfortunately for the rest of the attackers, they won’t be able to see the ping as only Deimos will.

Deimos’ loadout introduces a new weapon to Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, a revolver called Vendetta .44. When Deimos’ ability is triggered, the attacker won’t be able to use his primary weapon – the AK-74M Assault Rifle or the S.A.S. shotgun.

With three DeathMarks, Deimos will mainly be used as an entry fragger and roamer cleaner. We can’t wait to see how the community will use him to break down the opposition lineup!

Check out our Deimos operator guide for more information about Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege new attacker!

New Anti Cheat Update

As announced at the Six Invitational 2024, Ubisoft will release an update to the game's Anti Cheat system.

Ubisoft will implement Ban on Data, making the system more efficient at detecting players with insane KDs. With this change, Ubisoft expects to tackle better the issues created by the cheaters.

New Ranked Requirements

With Operation Deadly Omen, players will need to unlock 10 operators before being able to play Ranked.

Moreover, players who have been inactive for a period of time will have to win 5 Quick Match games before being able to play Ranked again.

Azami has been a problem in Siege since she was released to the game. However, Ubisoft have finally come with a buff for the Japanese operator.

Starting with Operation Deadly Omen, Azami’s Kiba Barriers will lose their bulletproof status as players will be able to break the device by shooting 36 bullets at it.

With this nerf, Ubisofts expects to balance Azami, who is considered to be one of the most annoying operators in the game. At the same time, the changes to the Kiba Barriers should make defenders a bit weaker to what we have seen at the Six Invitational 2024.

Check out our Azami nerf guide for more information about the change made to the Japanese’s ability!

Shield Rework

Operation Deadly Omen will introduce a rework to the shields in the game, including Fuze, Blitz, and Montagne.

First of all, the shields will be able to open barricades just like Osa does with her bulletproof glass. They will also have the feature of pushing down the enemies, just like Oryx’s ability. Moreover, shield operators will be able to reload behind their fully deployed shield.

With this change, Montagne will get even better as an intel gatherer operator. You better follow these changes closely as they could change the meta pretty soon!

Check out our shield rework dedicated article for more information about the upcoming changes introduced with Operation Deadly Omen!

With Operation Deadly Omen, scopes will go through some massive changes. Additionally, some operators will get their ACOG back, including Ash’s R4C and Thorn’s UZK50GI.

While the 1.5x and the 2.0x scopes won’t be completely erased from the game, the ACOG will potentially become the best scope in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

Check out our scopes guide for Operation Deadly Omen for more information about the changes!

Attachments to be reworked, new attachment released to Siege

Operation Deadly Omen will bring improvements to the ADS system. Additionally, Operation Deadly Omen will see a reduction in the number of scope types, as we previously mentioned.

At the same time, Ubisoft is bringing to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege an attachment called Horizontal Grip, which will make movement feel faster.

On top of that, the laser has been modified and will give a boost of 15% that will improve the ADS speed. Meanwhile, the Angle Grip will provide an reload speed bonus of 20%.

Addition of throw trajectory

Ubisoft is adding a system that allows the player to see where the throwable device will land. More experienced players will be allowed to turn it off if they want to.

New rappeling mechanic

Operation Deadly Omen will introduce a slight change to the rappeling mechanic, as the movement will become faster and smoother.

AI Playlist becomes better

Operation Deadly Omen will see the addition of four maps and multiple new attackers to the AI Playlist, including Buck or Jackal on attack and new maps like Chalet.

LMGs to get buffed

Ubisoft have been working on a change for LMGs. With Operation Deadly Omen, LMGs will have a modified recoil. It will be between what they used to have before Y7S2 and after. Additionally, LMGs will make the operator move slower.

Addition of Locker to Siege

The Locker will be a system that players will be able to use to find skins in the game. The cosmetics will be divided into categories such as operator, type, and more.

Ying Elite Bundle

Last but not least, Ubisoft announced at the Six Invitational 2024 that Ying will be the next operator to get an Elite Bundle.

When will Operation Deadly Omen be released?

Operation Deadly Omen will be released on Mar. 12, 2024. This means that the new operation will arrive at Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege in three weeks!