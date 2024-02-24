Azami nerfed in Operation Deadly Omen, Kiba Barriers to be destroyed with bullets

When you talk about Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege with a fan of the franchise, there are a few words that can produce some sort of brief headache: Solis, Fenrir, and Azami. Potentially, cheaters could do the job too... but that's for another article.

Well, the Japanese's reign of terror may have its days counted. With Operation Deadly Omen, Azami will get nerfed. To be honest, the change is extremely exciting. Will it be enough, though?

Azami's Kiba Barriers to be nerfed

Operation Deadly Omen will see Azami's Kiba Barriers being slightly modified and will lose their bulletproof status.

Although players won't be able to shoot through the Kiba Barrier like if it was some kind of special soft wall, players will be able to destroy the gadget by shooting at it. Starting with Operation Deadly Omen, players will need 36 bullets to destroy a Kiba Barrier.

Therefore, defenders will still be able to combine Azami with Mira windows deployed on soft walls or will also be able to create new cover and play behind the barrier. However, attackers will have the option to destroy Kiba Barriers from a safe distance without the need of having to rely on explosives.

Azami's Kiba Barriers main counters

With the changes introduced with Operation Deadly Omen, players will be able to use LMGs more often. This means that shooting 36 bullets won't be too much of an issue.

However, are Azami's days counted in Siege? Well, not at all. She will still be strong... but not that strong. We expect her pick-rate to go down a tiny bit, but she will still be used in most of the defender lineups.

For example, Ying's 81-bullet-capacity magazines could be the perfect counter against Azami's Kiba Barriers. It will be easy for players to shoot 36 bullets. In fact, they will be able to destroy two Azami Barriers with one single charger.

Other operators with LMGs include Finka and Fuze. However, as it was released today, LMGs will be in a middle point between before Y7S2 and Y8S4.

At the same time, players will still be able to destroy Kiba Barriers through melee hits or through explosives.