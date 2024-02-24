Rainbow Six Siege operator guide: Deimos

At the Six Invitational 2024, Ubisoft unveiled Deimos as Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s new operator. The American operator was released in Operation New Blood and he quickly stole the show thanks to his unique gadget.

Deimos is a two-speed, two-health attacker that can be used to track roamers around the map. It's really useful when playing on maps like Consulate, Kafe Dostoyevsky, and Villa, where vertical plays are very common.

Here's everything you need to know about Deimos and how to get the most out of the attacker!

Deimos Loadout

Primary: AK-74M Assault Rifle / M590A1 Shotgun

Secondary: Vendetta .44

Gadgets: x2 Fragmentation Grenades / x2 Hard Breach Charges

Despite Deimos’ loadout versatility, it’s not something out of this world. Players don't often pick the iconic S.A.S. shotgun, so the AK-74M is the community’s main primary weapon.

The fun comes when you look at Deimos’ secondary weapon. Similarly to Caveira, when his ability is triggered, Deimos can only use the Vendetta .44. This gun is a powerful revolver with a clean scope that makes it easy for players to use it against the defenders.

Finally, Deimos’ loadout includes two fragmentation grenades and two hard breaching charges. While both options have strong and weak points, we expect fans to adapt to the attacked bombsite.

How to use Deimos’ gadget in Rainbow Six Siege?

Deimos’ gadget is very easy to use, but some conditions have to happen.

To locate an opponent, Deimos and his teammates must first spot it with their drones. This means that droning will become more aggressive during the preparation phase.

Once a defender has been red-dotted, Deimos will be able to use his nano-technology on it. Once an attacker has been located, a live ping will show its position on the map for ten seconds.

Although his gadget may seem overpowered, it’s not because of three reasons: first, Deimos is the only attacker who can see the live ping. Second, he can’t switch weapons while his ability is triggered. Finally, and most importantly, the defender that has been located see Deimos' live location.

So, although his ability gives him literal wall-hacks, he has some important limitations to his ability. The fact that other attackers can’t see the ping will force Deimos to communicate with his teammates.

Additionally, his Vendetta .44 only has six bullets per magazine, which makes it difficult for Deimos to secure a kill while using the handgun despite the damage dealt.

What’s Deimos role in Rainbow Six Siege?

Deimos is an operator that can be used as an entry fragger and a roamer cleaner. His ability allows him to live-track the location of a single defender regardless of its movement. So, we could say Deimos is an adapted version of Operation Chimera’s Lion.

Droning a roamer during the preparation phase will allow Deimos to track it using his ability. This will reveal the roamer’s position in a second. Then, it’s up to Deimos to share that piece of information with his teammates.

How to counter Deimos?

Countering Deimos in Rainbow Six Siege is easy. Here’s every operator that can work exceptionally to make Deimos’ job a bit more difficult.

Solis

No drones means no red pings. No red pings means Deimos can’t use his device. Easy as that. The Colombian operator could make Deimos’ ability non-existent if the defender eliminates every attacking drone. This also means that a lack of droning from the attackers would make Deimos’ job even more difficult.

Vigil

When Vigil’s ability has been activated, the South Korean operator will go unnoticed by Deimos’ device. The same happens when Vigil uses his ability to avoid getting tracked by Lion or when Caveira uses her silent footsteps to avoid being tracked by Jackal.

Mute

Mute can also be used to counter Deimos. If you happen to be on top of a Mute jammer, your location won’t be revealed. However, it will once you leave the action range of the jammer.