The SiegeGG Year 10 Awards are already underway! From Monday, March 2, to Friday, March 6, SiegeGG will reveal the winners of this year's categories, including Team of the Year, Revelation of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Roster of the Year, Hall of Fame, as well as the Top 20 Players of the Year and the Top 10 Coaches of the Year.

Additionally, we will reveal an updated version of the SiegeGG Team Ranking with a brand-new formula. This first brand-new Team Ranking will include the ten-best teams of Year 10. More information will be revealed later this week.

Here's a look at the categories and the names that have been revealed so far.

Team of the Year: FaZe Clan

The Six Invitational 2026 champions have been named Team of the Year after their performances during the second half of the season. The Brazilians finished in third place at the BLAST R6 Major Munich and lifted the hammer under the Paris' lights. They also won the Copa-Sul Americana 2025 and the South America League 2025 Regional Finals.

Revelation of the Year: Wildcard

Wildcard surprised everyone in Year 10 after reaching the stage in three different international competitions, including RE:L0:AD, the BLAST R6 Major Munich, and the Six Invitational 2026. These results heavily contrasted with their regional performances at the North America League 2025.

Rookie of the Year: Stompn

Zack "Stompn" Lamb has been named as the Rookie of the Year after his performances in his first professional season with G2 Esports. In Year 10, the American averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.14 and was one win away against Team Secret to win the Esports World Cup 2025.

Top 20 Players of the Year

We will reveal the best 20 players of the year between March 3 and March 6. Every day we will reveal the name of five players, starting from the 20th until we reach the 1st.

Here's a look at the list:

Top 10 Coaches of the Year

We understand that naming a list of the ten best coaches of the year may be difficult and even controversial. However, we decided to make a space to recognize their work. Based on results, team growth, performances, and other criteria, we have tried to build a list that reflects their work. Keep in mind that we have limited it to head coaches. Expect a lot of Brazilians here!

Roster of the Year

The Roster of the Year will include five players and a coach. The lineup will include two entries, two flexes, and one support. The coach that leads the roster will also be the best coach of the year.

Hall of Fame

We have created a Hall of Fame, a space dedicated to those players who have made history in Rainbow Six Siege's esports ecosystem. In this edition, the Hall of Fame will have its first five members.

SiegeGG Team Ranking

Last but not least, we will reveal a Team Ranking for Year 10 based on the team's performances in both regional and international competitions.