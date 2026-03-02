SiegeGG Year 10 Awards - Revelation of the year: Wildcard

SiegeGG have named Wildcard as the revelation of the year for Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10. This honor has been awarded to the best rising team of the year, taking into account results in previous seasons as well as in Year 10. We have concluded that Wildcard have been the revolution of the year, going from not qualifying for any international competition to playing on the stage in three different international competitions, only surpassed by RE:L0:AD champions FURIA.

Other teams that had been considered were ENTERPRISE Esports, Dplus, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and Oxygen Esports. However, none of them reached the levels of Wildcard, as the North American lineup's presence internationally in Year 10 was a big surprise for everyone in the scene.

Wildcard's international results heavily contrasted with their performances in the North America League 2025. The American-majority lineup only won a combined amount of eleven matches in the North America League 2025. Meanwhile, they won a combined amount of fifteen games at international events, including victories against Team Falcons, FURIA, Spacestation, G2 Esports, w7m esports, Team Secret, and more.

Overall, here's a look at Wildcard's final positions in professional esports competitions played in Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10:

In total, Wildcard earned around USD$267k in prize pool money alone. That's about four times more than what Wildcard had generated in prize pool earnings since moving to North America's top flight from the Oceania League 2023.

Ahead of Year 11, Wildcard have already announced the departure of Leonardo "Dash" Lopes and the signing of the Esports World Cup 2025 champion and Six Invitational 2026 grand finalist Adrian "Adrian" Tryka.