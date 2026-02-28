Wildcard sign Esports World Cup champion and Six Invitational grand finalist Adrian

Wildcard have announced the signing of the now-former Team Secret player Adrian "Adrian" Tryka. The Polish player helped Team Secret to win the Esports World Cup 2025 and reach the Six Invitational 2026 grand final. He was also chosen the tournament's MVP in Riyadh.

It's the third imported player by Wildcard to the North America League after the previous arrivals of Joan "bbySharKK" Benito and Leonardo "Dash" Lopes. The Polish player has joined the North American-majority roster to replace the Brazilian, whose departure was announced one week ago.

Whilst they couldn't get themselves any piece of silverware, Wildcard was one of the upsets of Year 10 as the team collected back-to-back international Top 4 finishes in RE:L0:AD and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, as well as a Top 6 at the Six Invitational 2026.

The addition of Adrian, who has been one of the best support players in Year 10, is a huge statement by Wildcard ahead of Year 11. Improving in their home region and qualifying for international competitions is still the main goal, but a much more experimented squad will likely have better chances to do well in future seasons—Year 11 will be their first shot.