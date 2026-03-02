SiegeGG Year 10 Awards - Team of the year: FaZe Clan

SiegeGG have named FaZe Clan as the best team of Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10 after their successes in their home region and at international heights.

The Six Invitational 2025 champions had a slow start to Year 10 after being eliminated from RE:L0:AD's group stage following wins against Team BDS and Fnatic, but defeats against regional oppositions w7m esports, Team Liquid, and FURIA.

In the first split of the South America League 2025, FaZe Clan finished in second place only behind RE:L0:AD's champions FURIA. It was the first time since the Brasileirão 2022 Stage 3 in which FaZe Clan didn't win the stage, as, before that, they had won the previous four splits. Immediately after, the Brazilians were knocked out of the Esports World Cup 2025 after defeats against DarkZero Esports and G2 Esports.

To make matters worse, two months later, FaZe Clan finished in third place of the South America League 2025 Stage 2, their worst result since the previously mentioned Brasileirão 2022 Stage 3.

However, seasons aren't about how they start, but how they end. The Brazilians showed signs of improvement at the BLAST R6 Major Munich, where they finished in third place after only losing against the eventual champions M80 (twice) and Team Falcons. Weeks later, they won the Copa Sul-Americana 2025 and the South America League 2025 Regional Finals.

Finally, in Paris, France, FaZe Clan won the Six Invitational 2026 after only losing one match in the tournament, a group stage game against G2 Esports when the Brazilians had already clinched the group's top seed—and G2 Esports' backs were against the wall as they desperately needed the win.

FaZe Clan's victory in Paris meant the Brazilians had become the first roster to win back-to-back Six Invitationals. Additionally, FaZe Clan is the only organization alongside G2 Esports to lift the hammer twice. Overall, despite how the season began for the Brazilians, FaZe Clan earned around USD$1.2M in prize pool money alone in Year 10.

It's worth mentioning that there was a close contest between FaZe Clan and Team Secret for this honor. However, whilst Team Secret has been slightly more consistent throughout the year—winning the Esports World Cup 2025, finishing in Munich's Top 6, and reaching the Six Invitational 2026 grand final—we considered FaZe Clan's victory against the Europeans a tiebreaking factor. Additionally, Team Secret lacked results in their home region, as they finished in third place in the Europe and MENA League 2025 whereas FaZe Clan ended up winning the South America League 2025.