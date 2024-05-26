Rainbow Six Siege operator guide: Striker

With the launch of Operation New Blood, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege included two Recruits called Striker and Sentry. These two came from the rework of Recruit, which used to be the game's most basic operator. Back in the day, people would use Recruit to have fun, and it was the symbol of casual players. Some times, players would play a full stack of Recruits and simply pray for the best, combining multiple gadgets to create curious lineups. However, with Recruit's rework, that's just something of the past.

Now, Striker and Sentry are as viable as any other operator in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Not just that, some people would argue they are even more useful than other operators. So, in this guide, we explain how to use Striker in Ubisoft's FPS title, getting the best out of his loadout and gadget!

What is Striker's loadout in Rainbow Six Siege X?

Striker is a two-speed, two-health operator. Pretty basic, right? Well, although he doesn't have any operator ability, what makes Striker unique is that he can bring two different pieces of utility with him.

Moreover, it's fair to say the weapons Striker has access to are pretty strong. Combined with some of the gadgets he has access to, Striker can be a very strong operator!

Here's a look at all of the weapons and devices Striker can use:

Primary Weapons

M4 Assault Rifle

M249 Light Machine Gun

Secondary Weapons

5.7 USG Handgun

ITA 12S Shotgun

Gadgets

Stun Grenades

Hard Breaching Charges

Fragmentation Grenades

Impact EMP

Smoke Grenades

Claymore

Soft Breaching Charge

Usually, players pair his M4 with his ITA 12S Shotgun. This allows him to be a very aggressive operator but, at the same time, he can be used to play vertically. Additionally, depending on the bomb site, he can bring different pieces of utility, like Hard Breaching Charges and Impact EMPs. This combination, for example, is very strong as he can not only clear Bandit batteries, Kaid electroclaws, and Mute jammers, but also can breach a reinforced wall. Cool, isn't it?

How to use Striker in Rainbow Six Siege?

Despite still being a recruit, Striker is a versatile attacker. Here are some combinations you can use to get the best out of Striker:

Hard Breaching Charges and Impact EMPs

As mentioned above, combining Hard Breaching Charges with Impact EMPs is the obvious combination as that allows Striker to unelectrify reinforced walls and hatches before destroying them with the hard breaching charge. For instance, Striker could be a nightmare for the Kaid Electroclaws placed on Clubhouse's Kitchen and Bar hatches.

Claymores and Breaching Charges

Claymores can protect Striker while the operator places its charges. It can be quite useful on maps like Bank or Kafe, where Claymores are very important.

Stun Grenades and Smoke Grenades

Combining two types of grenades can be a good idea as Striker can be used to burn Jäger's ADSs and Wamai's disks.

Is Striker useful in Rainbow Six Siege X?

Yes, Striker is very useful in Rainbow Six Siege X. Although he's not the most attractive operator to use as he doesn't have any operator ability, the truth is that Striker is extremely useful as he can adapt to any bomb site. So, bringing Striker is always a good idea, if the right gadgets are equipped.

Moreover, Striker is the perfect operator to use when playing SoloQ. It allows you to do multiple tasks at the same time, so you don't really have to rely on other teammates. Remember, though, that this isn't how Rainbow Six Siege X is supposed to be played!

What bundles can I get for Striker in Rainbow Six Siege X?

Here's a look at the bundles that include Striker in Rainbow Six Siege X:

Striker Facade Bundle

Striker's only bundle was part of the Assault on Hereford game mode, which was a time-limited game mode that run between February 6 and February 19. Unfortunately, this means that players can't purchase this bundle anymore.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.