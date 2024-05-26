When is the next Rainbow Six Siege season?

During the Six Invitational 2026, Ubisoft unveiled all of the details regarding Rainbow Six Siege's new season: Operation Silent Hunt. This will be the first season of Year 11, which is expected to be one of Rainbow Six Siege's most transforming years. Modifications in the Ranked playlist, remasters, two new operators, a new map called Calypso Casino, and many more updates are on the works.

Read more: Rainbow Six Siege Year 11 Roadmap

Here's everything we know so far about Rainbow Six Siege's new season:

When will the next season of Rainbow Six Siege be released?

The next season of Rainbow Six Siege will be released on March 3, 2026. The next season of the game will be called Operation Silent Hunt.

Although fans still have to wait until the start of the upcoming month to enjoy the features coming in Operation Silent Hunt, Ubisoft have already opened the Test Server for all players. This means that the features that will be implemented in the game next month can already be tested, and players can give their feedback to Ubisoft's developers!

Ubisoft's intention is to make Rainbow Six Siege an "annual billionare brand" and that can only happen if the right decisions are made in the next couple of months. Will Ubisoft deliver what Rainbow Six Siege X fans want?

What's coming in Rainbow Six Siege's new season?

Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Silent Hunt is headed by the release of Solid Snake. The Metal Gear Solid character has landed in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's universe as an attacker.

Solid Snake is meant to be sneaky. He can catch defenders off-guard and gather information with his Soliton Radar Mk. III. Additionally, Solid Snake can pick up gadgets left by fallen attackers. Therefore, he can equip smoke grenades, fragmentation grenades, and many more. He also brings a new weapon, the TACIT .45.

Operation Silent Hunt will also bring the launch of 1v1 playlists as Arcade game modes. This will give players a chance to compete in smaller and competitive playlists. Ubisoft are trying this one, giving players the chance to show they actually want this to be implemented forever. This won't be the only event released in the upcoming season as Ubisoft will launch a never-seen-before time-limited event based on Metal Gear Solid, as well as a special Dual Front assignment also based on MGS.

Additionally, Ubisoft are also bringing three more modernized maps, including Oregon, Villa, and Coastline, as well as operator balancing updates targeting roamers and entries, including Skopos, Ela, Flores, Alibi, and more. Remember, buffs is the way to go!

Last but not least, Ubisoft is bringing Black Ice variants, with green, purple, pink, and red having already been confirmed.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X and the Six Invitational 2026, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.