Operation Daybreak: Rainbow Six Siege X release, Clash rework, new esports tab, balancing updates, and more!

Right before the start of RE:L0:AD's grand final, where FURIA Esports ended up winning the first-ever Rainbow Six Siege X competition, Ubisoft revealed all of the changes coming to the game with Operation Daybreak.

In short terms, Operation Daybreak will be the first season of Rainbow Six Siege X and the second of Year 10. This is a special year for Rainbow Six Siege as it's the game's 10th anniversary.

Operation Daybreak, as well as Rainbow Six Siege X, will be released on June 10, 2025. Keep on reading to know everything that's coming to Rainbow Six Siege with Operation Daybreak:

Rainbow Six Siege X

Operation Daybreak will arguably be the biggest season of Rainbow Six Siege Year 10 as Ubisoft will release Rainbow Six Siege X with it. Let's have a look at all of the Rainbow Six Siege X features that were announced at the Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 13:

Free Access

Starting from June 10, Ubisoft will give free access to all Rainbow Six Siege players. However, this doesn't mean that Rainbow Six Siege will go completely free with Rainbow Six Siege X.

Rainbow Six Siege's free access will be quite limited, offering newcomers a first look at what Rainbow Six Siege has to offer. The operator pool will be reduced and players will only be able to access casual playlists. Therefore, Ranked will be inaccessible to Free Access players.

Dual Front

Dual Front will be released in Operation Daybreak as part of Rainbow Six Siege X. For those unaware, Dual Front will be the first-ever 6v6 game mode released to Rainbow Six Siege.

Played on a special map, players will be able to attack and defend at the same time. The goal in Dual Front is to take over as much areas of the map as possible. At the same time, players will be able to combine attackers and defenders to create never-seen-before operator lineups!

Modernized Maps

Modernized Maps are coming to the game in Operation Daybreak as part of Rainbow Six Siege X. This initial update will include five Modernized Maps in Bank, Border, Chalet, Clubhouse, and Kafe Dostoyevsky.

Ubisoft also announced that modernized versions of Consulate, Lair, and Nighthaven Labs will be released in Year 10 Season 3, as well as modernized versions of Skyscraper and Theme Park in Year 10 Season 4.

Destructible Ingredients

Destructible Ingredients will be released to Rainbow Six Siege as part of Rainbow Six Siege X. These ingredients include gas pipes, fire extinguishers, and metal detectors, and will be part of Modernized Maps.

We have already seen professional players using them in RE:L0:AD and it's fair to say these Destructible Ingredients have made matches more entertaining.

Advanced Rappel and momentum movement improvement

Ubisoft is adding Advanced Rappel to Rainbow Six Siege with Operation Daybreak. Starting with Rainbow Six Siege X, players will experience a smoother rappelling animation, which will allow them to turn corners.

Overall, moving in Rainbow Six Siege starting with Operation Daybreak should feel slightly better.

New Pick and Ban system

One of the biggest changes coming to Rainbow Six Siege is the improved Pick and Ban system. The ban phase has been transformed, going from two operator bans per team to three operator bans per team. Instead of banning the operators before the start of the match, players will ban an operator before the start of each round.

This new Pick and Ban system makes Rainbow Six Siege matches more tactical, as players must now communicate and prepare a plan around the operator bans. Being able to had mid-game bans allows teams to weaken their opponents by banning the operators they seem to use more.

Communication Wheel

Ubisoft is adding a Communication Wheel to allow Rainbow Six Siege players to interact and give more relevant information without the need of using a microphone. While this defeats a bit the point of playing Rainbow Six Siege, a game that requires players to give clear and precise information to their teammates, it will improve the experience of those who don't have a microphone or who simply don't want or feel safe using it.

Weapon Inspect

Weapon inspect is finally coming to Rainbow Six Siege with Operation Daybreak and Rainbow Six Siege X. This feature will allow players to fully explore their weapon cosmetics.

Veteran Rewards

With Rainbow Six Siege becoming a Free Access game in June 2025, Ubisoft is rewarding veteran players (those who joined Rainbow Six Siege before Rainbow Six Siege X) with unique cosmetics.

Unranked Return

Unranked is making a comeback in Operation Daybreak as the popular game mode will return alongside Rainbow Six Siege X in June 10, 2025.

Audio Overhaul

One of Rainbow Six Siege's keystones is the game's audio. With Rainbow Six Siege X, Ubisoft is changing how audio is spread around maps. This audio overhaul will be applied to all maps starting from Rainbow Six Siege X's release date, June 10, 2025.

New Player Onboarding

Ubisoft will make Rainbow Six Siege a better game for newcomers, offering rewards and better guidance to those who join the game starting with Rainbow Six Siege X.

This is extremely important for the future of the game as Rainbow Six Siege is a very complicated shooter, which means many players give up on learning it before reaching the full potential of Ubisoft's FPS.

New UI

With the release of Operation Daybreak and Rainbow Six Siege X, Ubisoft will modernize Rainbow Six Siege's UI. It will feel smoother and more adapted to Rainbow Six Siege X's aesthetic.

New Battlepass and Navigation Improvement

Ubisoft is transforming the battlepass visualization so players don't find it so difficult to navigate and explore the seasonal battlepass.

Operation Daybreak

Moreover, Operation Daybreak will include more updates that will be released on June 10, 2025, alongside Rainbow Six Siege X. Remember, Rainbow Six Siege X isn't a new game, it's just an update. Both Operation Daybreak and Rainbow Six Siege X are part of the same update!

Here's a look at what's coming to the game as part of Operation Daybreak:

Clash Rework

Operation Daybreak will include a Clash Rework. For years, Clash has been one of the most underpicked operators in Rainbow Six Siege, alongside Tachanka. Therefore, a buff was desperately needed.

Here's a look at what's coming with Clash's rework:

CCE Shield becomes deployable : Clash will be able to deploy her CCE Shield and trigger its electricity remotely. This will completely change the way Clash is played. However, electricity will no longer damage, it will only zap and slow down enemies.

: Clash will be able to deploy her CCE Shield and trigger its electricity remotely. This will completely change the way Clash is played. However, electricity will no longer damage, it will only zap and slow down enemies. Clash to be able to sprint and crouch while using CCE Shield : Clash will be treated as any other shield user. She will be able to sprint and crouch while the shield is operative, but there will be some parts of her body that will be exposed.

: Clash will be treated as any other shield user. She will be able to sprint and crouch while the shield is operative, but there will be some parts of her body that will be exposed. Clash's shield to be destructible while deployed: Clash's shield will become a destructible device while it's deployed. Attackers will be able to destroy it by running towards it or by using explosive gadgets.

Clash's shield will become a destructible device while it's deployed. Attackers will be able to destroy it by running towards it or by using explosive gadgets. Clash to be able to dash through barricades: Clash's CCE Shield will allow her to dash through barricades.

Although we don't expect Clash to be extremely broken or widely played in Rainbow Six Siege with this Operation Daybreak rework, we believe her position in the game's meta will automatically improve. So far, it looks like Clash has been balanced properly; a new, well-implemented, and refreshing concept!

Balancing Updates

Here are some of the balancing updates that will be introduced to the game with Operation Daybreak:

Electricity becomes neutral : Before Operation Daybreak, electricity was part of Rainbow Six Siege as an element that would damage attackers and their utility, but not affecting defenders the same way. Starting with Operation Daybreak, electricity will affect attackers and defenders the same way, which means attackers won't lose HP when touching electrified walls and defenders' devices will automatically get burned.

: Before Operation Daybreak, electricity was part of Rainbow Six Siege as an element that would damage attackers and their utility, but not affecting defenders the same way. Starting with Operation Daybreak, electricity will affect attackers and defenders the same way, which means attackers won't lose HP when touching electrified walls and defenders' devices will automatically get burned. Jäger's ADSs have been buffed : Jäger's ADSs have been buffed and will be able to intercept Capitão's arrows and Gridlock's Trax Stingers.

: Jäger's ADSs have been buffed and will be able to intercept Capitão's arrows and Gridlock's Trax Stingers. Jackal's footsteps detector has been nerfed : Jackal's footsteps detector has been modified so the Spanish attacker has access to five scans, but these have been reworked so there's just one ping per scan. Additionally, once a defender has been scanned, the previous footsteps left behind will automatically disappear.

: Jackal's footsteps detector has been modified so the Spanish attacker has access to five scans, but these have been reworked so there's just one ping per scan. Additionally, once a defender has been scanned, the previous footsteps left behind will automatically disappear. Sledge to be able to knock down shield users with sledgehammer: Starting with Operation Daybreak, Sledge will be able to knock down shield users with his sledgehammer. This will be really useful in the previously mentioned 6v6 game mode Dual Front, which could see Sledge playing against shield users like Blitz, Montagne, Osa, and Clash.

New Esports Tab

Esports is coming to Rainbow Six Siege with Operation Daybreak and Rainbow Six Siege X! A new tab called Esports will be added to the game, allowing players to be able to explore the competitions celebrated in Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene.

Career Stats Tracker

A new way of understanding Rainbow Six Siege is on the way. Starting with Operation Daybreak, players will be able to check out their player statistics. This will not only allow them to check their performance in the current season but also check out stats from previous seasons. Isn't that cool?

Two Seasonal Events

Operation Daybreak will include two seasonal events, one of them being Showdown. Seasonal events are time-limited events that bring unique cosmetics themed around the playlist. They offer a complete different way to play Rainbow Six Siege, so it's always exciting to have them among us!

Operator Banter

Ubisoft is adding Operator Banter to the game with Operation Daybreak. Plain and simple, Operator Banter will allow operators to interact between each other in the middle of a match.

Siege Cup to be open on select weekends

Ubisoft revealed that the Siege Cup will be open on select weekends. The next edition of the Siege Cup will be played in May 24, 2025.

In the Year 10 Roadmap, Ubisoft revealed that their intention is to make the Siege Cup a weekly tournament starting with Year 10 Season 3.

Ubisoft revealed that the Siege Cup will be open on select weekends. The next edition of the Siege Cup will be played in May 24, 2025.

In the Year 10 Roadmap, Ubisoft revealed that their intention is to make the Siege Cup a weekly tournament starting with Year 10 Season 3.

That's all we know so far about Rainbow Six Siege X and Operation Daybreak's upcoming features.