Jäger ADSs to be able to intercept Capitão's fire arrows, buff seen for the first time in Siege X's RE:L0:AD

Two months after the Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase that took place in Atlanta, Georgia, the game's upcoming update is once again under the spotlight as the 20 Partnered teams in the R6 Share 2025 Program have traveled to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to compete in RE:L0:AD — the first-ever Rainbow Six Siege X competition.

With an exciting and unique group stage format and playing the Finals in front of the always passionate Brazilian crowd, RE:L0:AD is the perfect stage to display all of the features coming with Rainbow Six Siege X.

During the first day of action, viewers have already spot an important tweak to the popular defender Jäger. Surprisingly enough, Ubisoft has buffed Jäger's ADSs so these can intercept Capitão's fire arrows in Rainbow Six Siege X.

This new feature was first seen in BNK FEARX's 7-4 victory against CAG Osaka. In the tenth round of the match, CAG Osaka's Jäger, Reon "Anitun" Sakai, was seen playing in Chalet's library.

In the past, it was common to see professional players using Wamai to defend that same spot. While playing from the corner, the bookshelves would offer enough coverage to not be killed by bullets, forcing attackers to use throwable utility to kill the defender.

However, Anitun's decision to bring Jäger allowed the viewers to contemplate the ADS buff in action. His utility allowed him to stay in the corner for longer, and he got even confident enough to peek the attackers. Shortly after, the attackers completely changed their approach and ignored Anitun's position. Although the South Korean's idea initially worked, allowing the Japanese to keep library under control was a mistake as Park "Mephi" Ju-wan got one frag from the hatch while Anitun also contributed to win the round with two kills.

While Jäger's ADSs being able to intercept Capitão's fire arrows makes sense, it puts Wamai in a very weak spot as teams will probably prefer bringing the German — given ADSs remain active after their brief cooldown.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X and RE:L0:AD, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.