Rainbow Six Siege X Year 10 Roadmap: Everything you need to know

With Rainbow Six Siege X's release being just around the corner, Ubisoft has revealed Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10 Roadmap before the start of RE:L0:AD's grand final.

For Year 10 Season 1, Rainbow Six Siege players welcomed Rauora to the operator pool. The attacker brought a brand-new device, which allowed attackers to barricade doorframes.

However, with as we approach the dawn of Operation Prep Phase, it's time to think about the game's future steps: and that's Operation Daybreak, Year 10 Season 3, and Year 10 Season 4.

Here's a detailed look at all of the seasons included in Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10, which will bring a new operator, two operator reworks, a map rework, modernized maps, balancing updates, time-limited game modes, and many more:

Operation Daybreak

Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10 Season 2 will be Operation Daybreak. It will bring all of the brand-new features and updates of Rainbow Six Siege X as well as operator balancing updates, and many more.

Here are all of the Rainbow Six Siege X features that will be included in Operation Daybreak:

Additionally, Ubisoft is adding more content alongside Operation Daybreak, including:

Clash Rework

Siege Cup Update

Balancing Updates

Two Seasonal Events

Operation Banter

Career Stats Tracker

New Esports Tab

Remember that Rainbow Six Siege will have Free Access starting with Rainbow Six Siege X and Operation Daybreak. The upcoming season of Rainbow Six Siege will go live on June 10, but the Test Server will open on May 20.

Year 10 Season 3

Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10 Season 3 will be the third season of the year and the second of Rainbow Six Siege X. Its name has yet to be unveiled.

Here are the updates that have been announced so far that will hit the game in Year 10 Season 3:

New Operator

New Weapon

Dual Front Updates

Three Modernized Maps (Lair, Nighthaven Labs, Consulate)

Siege Cup to be available every weekend

Improvements to Esports Tab

Balancing Updates

Halloween Game Mode

Unfortunately, not much has been revealed regarding Rainbow Six Siege's new operator for Year 10 Season 3. So far, we know that this operator will be a Swiss defender. This defender will bring a new weapon to the game.

In Year 10 Season 3, Ubisoft will add three new modernized maps as Lair, Nighthaven Labs, and Consulate will suffer visual improvements.

Ubisoft will also make balancing updates in Year 10 Season 3, but first they must have a look at the evolution of Rainbow Six Siege X in Year 10 Season 2.

Last but not least, Ubisoft will make improvements to the Esports Tab, the Siege Cup will become a weekly event, and a new Halloween Game Mode will be released.

Year 10 Season 4

Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10 Season 4 will be the final season of the year. Although this may be the last of the four, Ubisoft has decided to end the year with a bang: in December 2025, Ubisoft will release a special brand-new game mode to celebrate Rainbow Six Siege's 10th anniversary.

Here are the updates that have been announced so far that will hit the game in Year 10 Season 4:

Operator Rework (Attacker)

New Cross-operator weapon

One map full rework

Two Modernized Maps (Skyscraper and Theme Park)

Training and Onboarding Updates

Ranked Matchmaking Improvements

Dual Front Updates

Balancing Updates

Esport Tab Update

Siege Cup every weekend

Testing Grounds Playlist

Two Seasonal Events

New Battlepass

Similarly to Year 10 Season 3, a new weapon will be available for multiple operators. Ubisoft will release a new map rework and two modernized maps, these being Skyscraper and Theme Park. The reworked map has yet to be revealed.

Additionally, more updates to already-existing or upcoming features will be released, as well as operator balancing updates, and two seasonal events.

One of these two seasonal events will be one released exclusively to celebrate Rainbow Six Siege's 10th anniversary. Stay tuned for more updates!

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.