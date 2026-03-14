Imperial Esports qualify for South America League 2026

Imperial Esports have qualified for the South America League 2026 after back-to-back 7-3 victories against Argentinian-majority lineup 9z Team.

The Brazilian roster includes three pieces of ENX's South America League 2026 Stage 2 squad, including the former Team Liquid IGL Thiago "xS3xyCake" Reis, Vitor "Mitrix" Mitri, and João "Florio" Vitor. The team also includes the former MIBR players Lucca "yektz" Wessler and Felipe "Maquina" Nakana. The latter had recently played for Black Dragons.

Imperial Esports have had a difficult run of games since the start of South America's Challenger Series 2026. The Brazilians first beat Amo Minha Ex and Elevate Academy, before back-to-back defeats against ENX and Vince Seven Esports. The narrowly reached the playoffs after taking down RazaH Company, which included xS3xyCake's former Team Liquid teammate André "nesk" Oliveira and Six Invitational 2021 champion João "Kamikaze" Gomes.

Despite a tumultuous Swiss Stage run, Imperial Esports certainly locked in during the playoffs. The team didn't drop a single map despite playing against some of the best sides in the region's Tier 2 scene, including last year's champions 2GAME Esports, Vince Seven Esports, and former South America League squad 9z Team.

This result means that the BLAST R6 South America League 2026 will include another Brazilian powerhouse in Imperial Esports. The list of teams will be finished as the two remaining rosters in the fight are INTZ and 9z Team.