Rainbow Six Siege North America confirms ELEMENT SEVEN

Following the conclusion of the North America League 2026 Kickoff, which saw Five Fears, Wildcard, DarkZero Esports, and Shopify Rebellion booking their spots at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City, Ubisoft unveiled the seventh edition of ELEMENT, North America's biggest Tier 2 competition of the year only behind the region's Challenger Series.

ELEMENT SEVEN will feature 16 teams. Half of them will come from the Open Qualifiers, which will begin on May 22, 2026. The remaining half includes six invited rosters and two collegiate teams.

Whilst a prize pool for ELEMENT SEVEN hasn't been unveiled, the announcement mentionedthat ELEMENT SEVEN's winner will qualify for the Challenger Series 2027, the Six Invitational 2027 Last Chance Qualifiers, and the recently revealed NA Open Cup Series Playoffs, a brand-new competition which will consist of five weekends of LAN tournaments spread across the region. The best team among all competitors will also qualify for the Challenger Series 2027 and the Six Invitational 2027 Last Chance Qualifiers.

Details regarding ELEMENT SEVEN include the existence of a rebuilt Tier 2 and Tier 3 ecosystem, giving opportunities to aspiring talent in the North American region.

Some of ELEMENT's winners are currently competing in North America's top flight, including BLAST R6 Major Munich champion Ayden "dfuzr" Gabari (M80), Mason "Fenz" Fender (Five Fears), Jesse "Gity" Auger (Spacestation), Rival (Spacestation), Xavier "Focal" Rios (Cloud9) or Julian "Kixhro" Velazquez (Cloud9). Logically, players who didn't win ELEMENT are also currently competing in North America's top flight; Wildcard's Jacob "Bae" Dowling and Brady "Spiker" Lukens are the best examples!