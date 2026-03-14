Italian orgless mix Giggioletti qualify for Europe and MENA League 2026

The Italian orgless mix Giggioletti have qualified for the Europe and MENA League 2026 after a 2-1 victory against Maestro Esca in the Upper Bracket Final of the region's Challenger Series.

The team is mainly made of former MACKO Esports players who competed in the Europe and MENA League 2025 including Alessio "aqui" Aquiliano, Lorenzo "Lollo" Masuccio, and Mario "Dora" Manzato. The other two players in the squad are Luca "Zaaramy" Rosa and Reaz, who had played together for the orgless mix J Stallions in multiple Tier 3 competitions.

Giggioletti had barely made it to the competition's playoff bracket after having to go to the fifth match of the Swiss Stage. Despite making it to the do-or-die match, the Italian mix has been unstoppable since the start of the playoffs, where they beat Team Secret Academy and Team Heretics before facing off against Maestro Esca.

For the second year in a row, the Italian community will be represented in Europe and MENA's top flight. The players are now looking for an organization to represent in Year 11. Only time will tell if they can find a new home before the season begins.