Rainbow Six Siege X Operation Daybreak Clash Rework: Everything you need to know

In Rainbow Six Siege X's first season, Operation Daybreak, Ubisoft is reworking the only defender that has access to a shield: Clash.

Although players have tried to make Clash's gadget and loadout work in Rainbow Six Siege, the truth is that the defender has no space in the current meta. She's sloppy, slow, and it's easy to counter if you work as a team. If you're a lone wolf, and Clash has some good teammates to back her up, you're probably have some trouble at dealing with them.

However, in general terms, Clash needed a rework desperately: and that's exactly what's going to happen in the second season of Year 10, Operation Daybreak.

Here's what you need to know about Clash's rework:

Clash will be able to deploy CCE Shield

Clash's most important change in Operation Daybreak will be her newly added ability to be able to deploy her CCE Shield.

While deployed, Clash will still be able to trigger it to zap and slow down attackers. However, with electricity becoming neutral starting with Rainbow Six Siege X's release, Clash's electricity will no longer damage opponents.

Clash to be able to sprint and crouch while CCE Shield is equipped

Clash will be able to sprint and crouch while her CCE Shield is equipped. The shiled will cover part of her body while sprinting, but won't do so completely. Attackers will be able to shoot at parts of her body, which will be exposed.

Clash to be able to dash through barricades

Clash's CCE Shield has been reworked in a way that will allow the defender to dash through barricades, similarly to Blackbeard's shield.

Ubisoft has added free look to Clash's CCE Shield

Similarly to other shields in Rainbow Six Siege, Clash's CCE Shield will have the feature Free Look. This allows Clash to have an improved field of vision while her shield is fully extended.

Clash's CCE Shield to be destructible while being deployed

Clash's CCE Shield will become a destructible gadget while it's deployed on the ground. Attackers will be able to destroy the shield using explosives like fragmentation grenades and projectiles.

You will be able to try out Clash's rework as well as the rest of changes coming with Rainbow Six Siege X when the Test Server opens on May 20.

