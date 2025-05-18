Rainbow Six Siege X and Operation Daybreak Test Server to go live on May 20

Right before the start of RE:L0:AD's grand final, Ubisoft finally unveiled Rainbow Six Siege's future steps in Year 10. Including a full look at what's to come in the upcoming three operations of the game, the Year 10 Roadmap is now a reality.

While knowing more about Rainbow Six Siege's future updates is great, let's be honest: the majority of players want to try out the new features, not read or listen about them.

Well, fortunately, if you are one of these, we have good news for you: the first Test Server for Rainbow Six Siege X and Operation Daybreack will open on May 20.

With Rainbow Six Siege X being launched on June 10, we now know Year 10 Season 2's official name will be Operation Daybreak. The first season of Siege X will bring a great number of brand new features, like improved audio and visuals for modernized maps, weapon inspect, a 6v6 game mode called Dual Front, an improved rappelling animation, and many, many more.

Additionally, Operation Daybreak will introduce important operator balancing updates, including electricity becoming neutral for attackers and defenders, changes to Jäger's ADSs, Jackal's gadget, Sledge's hammer, among others.

In just two days, on May 20, PC players will be able to try out Operation Daybreak, Rainbow Six Siege X's first-ever season. Remember to report to Ubisoft any possible bug or malfunction so the developer team can work on it before the season goes live on June 10!

