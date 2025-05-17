Rainbow Six Siege's next season to be called Operation Daybreak

As we approach the ending of RE:L0:AD, Rainbow Six Siege X's first professional competition, more teasers and updates regarding Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10 and the upcoming season come to light.

During the last few days, Ubisoft released videos about Clash's rework, which is expected to come in Year 10 Season 2. Based on the images shared so far, players will be able to place down Clash's shield and trigger its electricity from a safe distance.

Just before the start of RE:L0:AD's semifinals, Ubisoft revealed that Rainbow Six Siege's next season will be called Operation Daybreak.

Operation Daybreak will be the first season of Rainbow Six Siege X. It will be released in June 10, 2025, and will bring multiple changes and new features to the game, including a brand new rappelling animation, weapon inspect, improved audio and graphics, modernized maps, a 6v6 game mode called Dual Front, and many more. Plain and simple, Operation Daybreak will completely change the game.

As revealed by Ubisoft, Operation Daybreak and Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10 Roadmap will be unveiled on May 18 at 2PM EDT. There, further information about Rainbow Six Siege's future steps will be revealed, including initial information on what's coming not just in Operation Daybreak but in Year 10 Season 3 and Year 10 Season 4.

