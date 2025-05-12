Siege X will change how electricity works, with attackers no longer getting damaged by it

With the release of Rainbow Six Siege X being just around the corner, Rio de Janeiro's RE:L0:AD is giving the fans a chance to have a first complete look at the game's upcoming update.

After just two days, both viewers and experts have spotted and mentioned multiple changes that will have a massive impact on Rainbow Six Siege's meta.

The first update spotted was the change made to Jäger's ADSs: in Siege X, both the ADSs and Wamai's Disks will catch the same types of throwable utility. Before the update, Wamai's Disks were slightly better as they could intercept Capitão's arrows and Ace's S.E.L.M.A.s. Due to this change, Jäger's pick rate in RE:L0:AD is now at 13% — slightly above Wamai's 9%.

One day later, a potential teaser for a collaboration between Rainbow Six Siege and Borderlands was spotted on Skyscraper. During the match between BNK FEARX and G2 Esports, a Psycho Bandit mask can be seen on one of the samurai located in the Exhibition Room.

However, that was not all for Day 2, as the casters of the match between Team Liquid and Cloud9 mentioned that Ubisoft had introduced important tweaks to how electricity works in Rainbow Six Siege X.

Since electricity was introduced to Rainbow Six Siege in the game's early days, it has offered different interactions for attackers and defenders. Here's a look at how electricity currently works in Rainbow Six Siege for each side:

Electricity in Rainbow Six Siege for attackers

Electricity can destroy attacking devices such as hard breaching gadgets

Attackers electrified by defender's electricity lose HP

Attackers electrified by defender's electricity release an audible screaming noise

Attackers are slowed down by it

Electricity in Rainbow Six Siege for defenders

Completely neutral, electricity is friendly towards defenders and doesn't really have an impact. Defenders can place gadgets on electrified walls, don't lose HP or release a sound cue when being in contact with the electricity.

However, this is changing in Rainbow Six Siege X. Electricity devices such as Bandit's Batteries or Kaid's Electroclaws won't deliver any damage to attackers, and, additionally, defenders won't be able to place any utility on electrified walls.

Plain and simple, electricity in Rainbow Six Siege X will be completely neutral. It will have the same effect for both attackers and defenders.

So, how does this change the meta? Well, we're in front of one of the biggest changes to be introduced with Rainbow Six Siege X. Electricity not delivering damage will make it slightly easier for attackers to destroy electrified walls, as Maverick won't have to be afraid of losing HP for getting too close to it. At the same time, Thermite's or hard breach charge operators who are paired with a Thatcher or Impact EMP user won't have to think about taking damage while placing their breaching device.

Moreover, the fact that electricity in Rainbow Six Siege X destroys defender utility that is attached to an electrified wall means defenders can't place gadgets such as Jäger's ADSs or C4s on them anymore.

This is a big blow to defender lineups that rely on gadgets that have a range of action, as sometimes the only way of covering an area with just one device is placing it on the electrified wall.

