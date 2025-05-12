A Rainbow Six Siege and Borderlands collaboration could be on the way

Only two days in the competition, the viewers have already spotted multiple changes that hasn't been announced during Atlanta's Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase.

First, it was revealed that Jäger's ADSs will be able to intercept Capitao's fire and smoke arrows, acting like Wamai's disks. Other tweaks were spotted afterwards, like the addition of a metal sheet next to the bins located in Chalet's garage, changes made to how operators interact with electricity, and more.

However, it's not always just about operator tweaks and map changes, but also about unreleased skins and potential collaborations. In previous esports competitions, some professional players would use unreleased cosmetics, like esports bundles, creating hype across the viewership. Fortunately for us, RE:L0:AD hasn't been an exception.

During the third round of RE:L0:AD's match between BNK FEARX and G2 Esports, Lee "GoodBoy" Ji-heon safely picks from behind one of the samurai figures located in the Exhibition room. While the majority of players focused on what the player was looking for, some others focused on the look of the samurai's mask.

The colors and design of that mask are almost identical to the ones used by the Borderlands' Psycho Bandits faction, making us believe a collaboration will likely drop once Siege X comes around.

The potential Rainbow Six Siege collaboration with Borderlands will surely be welcomed with open arms by a big part of the game's community. In fact, there's a Reddit post from two years ago that compared Siege operators with Borderlands characters.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X and RE:L0:AD, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.