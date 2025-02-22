Rainbow Six Siege operator guide: Rauora

During the Six Invitational 2025, Ubisoft unveiled the new season of Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Prep Phase.

While the game's new season won't include many brand-new changes, the patch is led by Rauora, who will be Rainbow Six Siege's new operator. She's a two-speed, two-health operator that brings a new concept: barricading doors as an attacker.

Although fans quickly forgot about Operation Prep Phase and Rauora following the announcement of Rainbow Six Siege X it's important to keep our eyes on the upcoming season. Therefore, we have written a Rauora guide so it's easier for you to understand how the new operator works, as well as knowing everything about the game's new gadget: the D.O.M. Panel!

Keep in mind that, although Operation Prep Phase isn't live yet, you can try it out in the Operation Prep Phase Test Server!

Loadout

Rauora's loadout includes the 417 Marksman Rifle and the M2K9 Light Machine Gun as primary weapons. These weapons give her the chance to play from long and mid distances.

To engage in close-range gunfights, Rauora can use one of her two secondary weapons: the Reaper MK2 or the GSH-18. Logically, players have been mesmerised by the Reaper MK2 as this is a new weapon, which will officially come out to Rainbow Six Siege with the release of Operation Prep Phase.

Last but not least, Rauora's loadout is completed with her gadgets. She can bring two Smoke Grenades or three Breaching Charges. While the first allows her to play as a support, especially in planting plays, the second allows her to create vertical plays.

Gadget

Rauora's gadget is the D.O.M. Panel Launcher, a device that fires retractable bulletproof panels onto doorframes. She has access to four D.O.M. Panels, which can only be attached onto doorframes, not windows.

When a D.O.M. Panel is deployed, both attackers and defenders will be able to open the barricade by shooting the red target on top of the gate.

However, the red target isn't always visible as it's only unfolded when an operator is within six meters of the panel. If that's not the case, the target is covered by a bulletproof material. This mechanic forces both attackers and defenders to be close to the gate in order to interact with it.

Fortunately for drone users, the D.O.M. Panel slightly opens when a drone gets close enough to the doorframe.

All in all, Rauora's gadget is extremely versatile as it offers a lot of possibilities to any attacking lineup. Keep on reading to know how to use Raora's gadget!

How to use Rauora's gadget

Raora's D.O.M. Panel Launcher can be used to block certain entry points to make an attackers' push easier.

It can also be used to make flanking more difficult for defenders, as an active gate would not just slow down the defender but also force them to reveal their position when shooting or knifing the gate, similarly to when a defender approaches an Aruni gate; as the gate temporarily gets disabled, the attackers know a defender is next to it.

Although some players may think Rauora's gadget may be quite limited, the truth is that the D.O.M. Panel has plenty of synergies that other attackers can use to their favour.

Drones and claymores

As we previously mentioned, Rauora has a synergy with all drones as the gate will open just a tiny bit so the drone can drive through the door.

This allows drones to cross the gate with no issues, and also creates some cool interactions, including:

As an attacker, leave a drone next to the gate to create feet wholes. These can be used to kill a defender when it approaches the gate from the other end.

As an attacker, deploy a claymore in front of the gate and use your drone to slightly open the panel. If the defender doesn't pay enough attention, you can will get an easy claymore kill.

Thermite

As pointed out by the BLAST R6 Major Manchester champion and current M80 content creator Eric "Fettuccine" Tong, players can place a Thermite charge on Rauora's D.O.M. Panel. This can allow attackers to destroy electrified walls that are close enough to the panel.

Ying

Players can deploy a Rauora D.O.M. Panel and combine it with a Ying Candela, as the Chinese operator can place her unique device on the gate.

Keeping this in mind, Ying can place her Candela on the panel and open the gate when the gadget detonates in the other side of the door. This combination should get the attackers some free kills. Defenders can also use this as a bait, as they can throw an impact grenade or even a C4 to get an easy kill. The timing must be outstanding, though!

How to counter Rauora?

Rauora's D.O.M. Panel has plenty of interactions and that also means defenders can counter her in multiple ways.

Firstly, Rauora's D.O.M. Panel Launcher can be countered with Jäger's ADSs or Wamai's Disks, which will intercept the projectiles. Rauora can also be used this on purpose, canceling the defending utility to allow her teammates to throw grenades and other projectiles.

Other counters to Rauora include:

Castle : Rauora can't deploy a panel to a doorframe that has a Castle Barricade.

: Rauora can't deploy a panel to a doorframe that has a Castle Barricade. Mute : If you place a Mute jammer on right above a Rauora D.O.M. Panel, the device won't be able to be activated as it will be jammed.

: If you place a Mute jammer on right above a Rauora D.O.M. Panel, the device won't be able to be activated as it will be jammed. Tubarão : The defender an freeze the gate, stopping the attackers and defenders from activating the device.

: The defender an freeze the gate, stopping the attackers and defenders from activating the device. Echo and Mozzie drones: Attacking drones aren't the only ones that can interact with the panel; Echo and Mozzie drones can also be used to lift it enough to shoot the feet of the attackers.

Is Rauora too strong?

All in all, we don't think Rauora is too strong and we only see a potential tweak being made to her loadout: removing her smokes and swapping them for Hard Breaching Charges.

We believe Rauora having access to two Smoke Grenades plus four D.O.M. Panel charges is too much trigger defensive utility like Jäger's ADSs or Wamai's Disks. At the same time, if that was to be a concern, we don't think giving Rauora a set of two Claymores would be wise as she would be able to exploit the D.O.M. Panel and Claymore combination. Therefore, we think Hard Breaching Charges would be the best to replace the smokes.

Some people may think Rauora's Reaper MK2 needs a buff, especially in terms of recoil, but we think it can easily be mastered with a little bit of patience and training. Please, remember, the shooting range is open! The only change that we would be open to discuss would be the Reaper's fire rate, as it's quite low compared to other Machine Guns like the Bearing, the SMG12, or the SMG11.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, the future of Rainbow Six Siege, and the transfer window, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.