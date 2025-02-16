Ubisoft unveils Rainbow Six Siege X at Six Invitational 2025

Rainbow Six Siege's next chapter is just around the corner. After unveiling Operation Preparation Phase, Ubisoft went a step further and revealed the future of game.

Right before the start of the Six Invitational 2025 Grand Final, Ubisoft unveiled the next chapter in the history of Rainbow Six Siege: Rainbow Six Siege X.

Although the fans quickly got excited with the announcement of Year 10 Season 1 and the game's next operator Rauora, Rainbow Six Siege X quickly stole the show in Boston's MGM Music Hall.

Unfortunately for Rainbow Six Siege's fans, today's Rainbow Six Siege X's announcement is just a teaser. However, Rainbow Six Siege X's full reveal will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, and it will be broadcasted live on March 13. Fans will also have the chance to attend the reveal, as tickets can already be purchased here for USD$10.

Moreover, fans will have the chance to win a VIP ticket to the Atlanta showcase, with all expenses paid. However, this offer is only available for American and Canada-based citizens.

Players will also have the chance to unlock a unique game skin via Limited Drop, a worldwide drop that will be available on the Marketplace for the next 48 hours.

We will make sure to update this piece as soon as more information is revealed regarding Rainbow Six Siege X.

