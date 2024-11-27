Six Invitational 2025: Everything you need to know

Following the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2025 Closed Qualifiers, we now have the 20 teams that will compete in the most important Rainbow Six Siege's tournament of the year: the Six Invitational 2025.

Keep on reading to know more about the teams, the format, the location, and more!

Dates and location

The Six Invitational 2025 will take place in Boston, Massachusetts, United States, and it will be played from February 3 to February 16.

Format

The Six Invitational 2025 will be divided into three stages, including:

Group Stage

Playoffs

Finals

Here's everything we know so far about each stage:

Group Stage

The Six Invitational 2025 Group Stage will start on February 3 and end on February 7.

The groups were revealed on January 16 as the 20 teams have been divided into four groups of five rosters each. Here's how the groups have been shaped:

Group A : Unwanted, Team Liquid, M80, Team Joel, and G2 Esports.

Unwanted, Team Liquid, M80, Team Joel, and G2 Esports. Group B : FaZe Clan, Team Secret, FURIA Esports, Shopify Rebellion, and CAG Osaka.

: FaZe Clan, Team Secret, FURIA Esports, Shopify Rebellion, and CAG Osaka. Group C : Team BDS, DarkZero Esports, Team Falcons, PSG Talon, RazaH Company Academy.

: Team BDS, DarkZero Esports, Team Falcons, PSG Talon, RazaH Company Academy. Group D: w7m esports, Spacestation Gaming, Virtus.pro, SCARZ, Oxygen Esports.

By the conclusion of the group stage, the best four teams from each group should move to the Playoffs. The top seed of each group should directly qualify for the Upper Bracket quarterfinals, while seeds two and three will qualify for the Upper Bracket first round. Meanwhile, the fourth seed of each group should move to the Lower Bracket first round and the fifth seed should be knocked out of the competition.

This format has been used since the Six Invitational 2022, with minor tweaks made in the points distribution.

As confirmed by Ubisoft, all of the matches played in the group stage will be to the best of three maps (BO3).

Playoffs

The Six Invitational 2025 Playoffs will start on February 9 and conclude on February 11. The format used will be a double-elimination bracket, where the teams in the Upper Bracket will have the chance to lose one match, while teams in the Loser Bracket won't be able to afford so. Again, all of the matches will be BO3.

Finals

The Six Invitational 2025 Finals will start on February 14 and conclude on February 16. This will be the only stage of the tournament that's open to the public.

The matches played at the Finals will be BO3 games except for the grand final, which will be a BO5 match. The winner will be crowned as world champion.

Venue

The venue chosen to host the Six Invitational 2025 Finals has been the MGM Music Hall. This is a 5,009-capacity music venue that's located in Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Compared to the Six Invitational 2024 venue, São Paulo's Ginasio do Ibirapuera, the venue could feel slightly small to some. However, this is arguably the perfect venue to host a Six Invitational in the United States.

If you want to attend the Six Invitational 2025 Finals, you can find your tickets here.

Teams

A total of 20 teams will compete at the Six Invitational 2025. Here's a look at all of the teams that have qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 through both Global Standings and the Six Invitational 2025 Regional Finals.

North America

The Six Invitational 2025 home region, North America, will likely be the most represented region with six teams — five from the Global Standings and one from the regional qualifier.

As of now, five North American rosters have qualified for the Six Invitational 2025, including:

Despite missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, the BLAST R6 Major Manchester champions Cloud9 Beastcoast was the highest-placed North American side on the Global Standings with 525 SI Points. However, M80's acquisition of Beastcoast left the roster without a team to represent in Boston.

In seventh and eighth place on the Global Standings, respectively, DarkZero Esports and Spacestation Gaming follow. Meanwhile, M80 and Shopify Rebellion, who picked up the former Soniqs roster, complete the list of North American teams qualified through the Global Standings.

Finally, Oxygen Esports was the sixth North American team to qualify for the Six Invitational 2025 as they won the Six Invitational 2025 North America Finals.

Brazil

Brazil is likely to send five teams to the Six Invitational 2025, four from the Global Standings and one from the regional qualifier — unless a South American roster can upset the six remaining Brazil League 2024 rosters.

With the BLAST R6 Major Montreal-bound Black Dragons, the BLAST R6 Major Manchester-bound E1 Sports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, MIBR, and many more highly competitive rosters in the Six Invitational 2025 race, the South American qualifiers will probably be the toughest of them all.

As of now, four Brazilian rosters have qualified for the Six Invitational 2025, including:

FaZe Clan's Top 8 finishes in Manchester and Montreal combined with the team's regional consistency saw the Brazilian roster finishing in second place on the Global Standings. In third place, despite missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, we find the BLAST R6 Major Montreal champions w7m esports.

The list is completed with Team Liquid and FURIA Esports, in sixth and twelfth place, respectively, and RazaH Company Academy, who qualified after winning the Six Invitational 2025 South America Finals.

Europe

The European region will likely only send four teams to the Six Invitational 2024, as only three European rosters have qualified through the Global Standings. The list of qualified teams currently includes:

Despite only being crowned champions at the Esports World Cup 2024, which has no impact on the Global Standings, Team BDS topped the Global Standings with 720 SI Points thanks to back-to-back Europe League 2024 top seeds and BLAST R6 Major second-place finishes.

In this case, the Global Standings can help us understand how consistent has Team BDS been throughout the season: the Europeans finished 150 SI Points above FaZe Clan's tally, of 570 SI Points. This means the Brazilians are mathematically closer to DarkZero Esports (7th, 450 SI Points) than to Team BDS.

The list of European teams qualified through the Global Standings is completed with Team Secret and Virtus.pro. While this will be Team Secret's second-ever Six Invitational performance, Boston will be the Russian core's sixth Six Invitational appearance — the seventh for Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov and Artur "ShepparD" Ipatov, as they played for ROOM FACTORY at the Six Invitational 2018.

Last but not least, G2 Esports qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 after winning the Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Finals.

MENA

For the second year in a row, the MENA League will send at least one team to the Six Invitational, including:

Following Team Falcons' first-place finish at the MENA League 2024 Stage 2 it looked like the MENA region wouldn't be able to send any team to the Six Invitational 2025. However, the Falcons' unexpected Top 8 finish at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal saw the green roster skyrocketing to tenth place on the Global Standings.

Japan

As of now, Japan is only sending one team to the Six Invitational 2025, including:

The Japan League roster has never failed at taking the region's first seed since the team was invited to compete in Japan's top flight following their Japan League 2022 championship, back when they were a Tier 2 squad. Two years after that, the Japanese squad is undoubtedly the best team in the country.

However, the team's international performances haven't been convincing. After the roster's Top 8 finish at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen, SCARZ has been underwhelming. In Year 9, the team's consistency in its home region saw SCARZ securing a fourteenth-place finish on the Global Standings and a spot at the Six Invitational 2025.

On January 5, CAG Osaka qualified for Boston through the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals, making the Six Invitational 2025 the first edition with two Japanese rosters.

Asia

For the first time since the Six Invitational 2022, the Asian region could only be represented by one team. As of now, only one Asian roster has qualified for Boston, including:

The former Bleed Esports roster recently cut ties with the organization after Ubisoft revoked the Asian organization's license. Now, the players are looking for a team to represent at the Six Invitational 2025.

Curiously enough, the Asian roster finished on top of a three-way tie on 15th place alongside PSG Talon and Gaimin Gladiators. After a 2-3 run at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester Phase 2, the Asian squad not only secured a good amount of Major SI Points but also claimed a decisive 7-5 victory against PSG Talon. The result was crucial to make a difference between them and the South Korean lineup on the Global Standings, as both rosters ended the season with the same number of SI Points.

South Korea

The South Korean region will send at least one team to the Six Invitational 2025, with the current list including:

The boys commanded by Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten finished in sixteenth place on the Global Standings due to winning the tiebreaker with Gaimin Gladiators. After finishing the season with the same number of SI Points and Major SI Points, the South Koreans finished in sixteenth place thanks to having a better map win rate than the Australians — 28,57% against 25%.

For more information about how tiebreakers work for the Six Invitational Global Standings, check out BLAST's rulebook (Page 7, 2.4.3.) for Rainbow Six Siege's 2024 season.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.

Schedule

During the group stage, both Rainbow6 and Rainbow6Bravo will offer the games at the following times:

First set of matches: 3 PM UTC

Second set of matches: 6:30 PM UTC

Third set of matches: 10:00 PM UTC

Fourth set of matches: 01:30 AM UTC

We will update this piece as soon as more information about the schedule for the playoff matches is released.

Talent

The Six Invitational 2025 talent will include some of the most well-known personalities of the community, including former professional players and many more.

Twitch Drops

Players will be able to get unique Six Invitational 2025 items by watching the Six Invitational 2025 on Twitch.

Predictions

Last but not least, players can get exclusive items, Alpha Packs, and even a Premium Battle Pass by sending their predictions.