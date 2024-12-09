Shopify Rebellion join Rainbow Six Siege after picking up former Soniqs roster

Shopify Rebellion have joined Rainbow Six Siege’s competitive scene after picking up the former Soniqs lineup.

Overall, 2024 has been a rollercoaster of emotions for the former Soniqs squad. The Americans started the year on the right foot with a Top 6 finish at the Six Invitational 2024. However, the team missed out on the BLAST R6 Major Montreal after an eighth-place finish at the North America League 2024 Stage 1.

Before the start of the season’s second split, the roster parted ways with Bryan “Merc” Wrzek and Adam “Atom” Gutiérrez. To replace them, the squad added the two-time Six Invitational champion Troy “Canadian” Jaroslawski and the Esports World Cup 2024-bound Damian “Surf” Medina.

Following the roster changes, Soniqs immediately improved the team’s results. The players ended up winning the North America League 2024 Stage 2 and reached the BLAST R6 Major Montreal quarterfinals. Thanks to the roster’s improvement from the first to the second stage, the team ended up clinching a Six Invitational 2025 spot.

Unfortunately for the American roster, Soniqs decided to exit the Rainbow Six Siege scene shortly after the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal. Despite the team’s results, the organization “no longer wished to invest in Rainbow Six Siege,” according to the roster’s head coach Seth “supr” Hoffman.

Three days after supr unveiled Soniqs’ decision, the American roster has already found a new home: Shopify Rebellion.

Shopify Rebellion is one of the most important esports organizations in North America right now. Recently, Shopify Rebellion won the Valorant Game Changers 2024 with a 3-0 victory over MIBR GC.

The North American organization is also competing in League of Legends, Rocket League, Halo, Dota, Starcraft, and Street Fighter.

With Shopify Rebellion joining Rainbow Six Siege, there are only two organization-less squads at the Six Invitational 2025: the former Bleed Esports roster and the former Cloud9 Beastcoast roster.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.