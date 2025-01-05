CAG Osaka qualify for Six Invitational 2025

CAG Osaka have qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 after winning the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals. The Cyclops have become the second Japanese roster to qualify for Boston, Massachusetts, as SCARZ locked a spot through the Global Standings during the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

The Japanese became the first team to reach the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals grand final after back-to-back wins against the Chiefs and BNK FEARX. Eventually, the Cyclops’ opponent in the tournament’s grand final was the South Korean team as the yellow roster knocked out the Chiefs following a thrilling 2-1 series.

As expected by some, the Japanese dominated the series against BNK FEARX. After a 7-4 win on Nighthaven Labs, including a 5-1 attacking half, the Cyclops clinched APAC’s final spot at the Six Invitational 2025 after a surprising 7-1 win on the South Koreans’ map pick, Kafe Dostoyevsky.

With this victory, CAG Osaka’s players have secured their return to the Six Invitational after missing out on last year’s edition. However, although the Japanese organization has played in three of the last four Six Invitational editions, the Cyclops have never got out of the group stage.

