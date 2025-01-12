G2 Esports qualify for Six Invitational 2025

G2 Esports have qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 after winning the Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Finals. The samurai took Europe's final spot at the Six Invitational 2025 after defeating MACKO Esports and back-to-back victories against Asparaguus.

After not making tweaks to the lineup after G2 Esports' 0-3 run at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal Phase 2, the organization's only tweak was the addition of the Six Sweden Major champion Gabriel "cameram4n" Hespanhol, who signed as the team's new assistant coach. The Brazilian joined the staff team led by Matheus "Ramalho" Ramalho, with whom he worked in FaZe Clan for almost two years.

Curiously enough, G2 Esports also needed Europe's Last Chance Qualifier to clinch spots for both the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and the BLAST R6 Major Montreal. Across both tournaments, the European powerhouse won two out of seven matches.

However, the team's history at the Six Invitational is more successful. Since missing out on 2022's edition, the samurai have yet to miss out on the tournament's Top 6, with the roster's best result being in 2023 when they lifted the hammer.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.