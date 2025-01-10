G2 Esports sign cameram4n as team's new assistant coach

G2 Esports have announced the addition of Gabriel "cameram4n" Hespanhol as the team's new assistant coach. The Brazilian will support Matheus "Ramalho" Ramalho and the players in what will be his first experience as a staff member.

As a player, cameram4n represented some of the biggest teams in the Brazilian scene, including FaZe Clan, MIBR, and LOS. After parting ways with the orange organization, the Brazilian signed for M80.

On December 3, after parting ways with the North American organization, the Brazilian unveiled his decision to retire as a player to start a career as a coach. One month later, we finally know that cameram4n's first chapter as a coach will be at G2 Esports.

The signing of cameram4n means that the Brazilian has been reunited with Ramalho, who was his coach in FaZe Clan between March 2021 and December 2022. Together, they won the Six Sweden Major and reached the Six Berlin Major grand final. Additionally, they chained Six Invitational Top 6 finishes, with their best result together coming at the Six Invitational 2022, where they finished in third place.

It's also worth mentioning that, following cameram4n's arrival, G2 Esports' Rainbow Six Siege team has now a Brazilian majority as four of the seven members in the squad are from the South American country.

