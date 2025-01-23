Six Invitational 2025 Predictions: Everything you need to know

With the Six Invitational 2025 being just around the corner, Ubisoft has finally opened the group stage predictions. In there, players can try to guess what teams will succeed in the group stage and what teams will be knocked out.

The more teams you get right, the closest you will be to get the rewards offered in the Six Invitational 2025 Predictions, including Alpha Packs, a Battle Pass, and even an exclusive Six Invitational 2025 weapon skin!

How do the Six Invitational 2025 Predictions work?

Ubisoft's Six Invitational 2025 Predictions are simple and players shouldn't have much problems to understand it. Keep reading to know more about the prediction system.

The Six Invitational 2025 Predictions are divided into two: group stage and playoffs. While players can already send their group stage predictions, they will have to wait until the conclusion of the group stage to send their playoff guesses.

Group Stage

In the group stage, players will have to choose the two teams they think will take the first and second top seeds in each group, and the teams that will be knocked out after the first five playdays. In other words, players will have the chance to gain up to 12 points in the group stage.

Playoffs

No information regarding the point system has been revealed as of yet. We will update this article as soon as we have more details about the point system followed in the playoffs.

Where do I have to place my predictions?

You must make your predictions in Ubisoft's official website. To make it easier for you, here's the link of Ubisoft's Six Invitational 2025 Predictions page.

Rewards

The points collected in the predictions will automatically unlock rewards that players will be able to redeem once the Six Invitational 2025 is over. Here's a look at the rewards available:

1 Point: 2 Uncommon Alpha Packs

3 Points: 3 Uncommon Alpha Packs

5 Points: 3 Rare Alpha Packs

7 Points: 3 Epic Alpha Packs

10 Points: Exclusive Six Invitational 2025 skin for Lion's V308

13 Points: 3 Legendary Alpha Packs

16 Points: 1 Battle Pass

22 Points: 5 Legendary Alpha Packs

Although Ubisoft's Six Invitational 2025 Predictions official guide doesn't specify if these rewards are accumulative, we expect they will as that was the case in the BLAST R6 Major Montreal Predictions.

While many players will be thrilled to know Epic and Legendary Alpha Packs will be up for grabs, the exclusive Six Invitational 2025 skin for Lion's V308 is the jewel of the crown. To unlock it, you need 10 points. Will you be able to get them?

