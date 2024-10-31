Rainbow Six Siege predictions for BLAST R6 Major Montreal are live

With the BLAST R6 Major Montreal kicking off in one week, Ubisoft has finally opened the prediction system for Rainbow Six Siege players. You can introduce your predictions now here to win Alpha Packs and even a battle pass!

The prediction system for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal is divided into three phases: play-ins, Swiss Stage, and playoffs.

In the play-in round, fans must guess what teams will qualify through the upper bracket and what teams will qualify through the lower bracket.

In the Swiss Stage, fans must guess what teams will qualify for the playoffs and their exact match record.

Predictions for the playoffs will be opened once the teams in the Finals are revealed.

For each correct guess, fans will get one point. The maximum number of points to be claimed is 31 points. Here are the rewards that will be up for grabs, including the points needed to unlock them:

2 Points (Copper): 2 Uncommon Alpha Packs

4 Points (Bronze): 3 Uncommon Alpha Packs

7 Points (Silver): 3 Rare Alpha Packs

11 Points (Gold): 3 Epic Alpha Packs

15 Points (Platinum): 3 Epic Alpha Packs

20 Points (Emerald): 3 Legendary Alpha Packs

25 Points (Diamond): 1 Battle Pass

31 Points (Champion): 5 Legendary Alpha Packs

Rewards are accumulative, which means you will unlock all of the items on the list if you score 31 points.

If you're as excited as we are for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, you may want to have a look at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal bundle. For more information about the second Major of the year, make sure to check out our guide.

Additionally, keep in mind that tickets for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal are still on sale. While three-day tickets and Sunday tickets are already sold out, you can still get a ticket to not miss out on Friday and Saturday's action. Keep in mind that if you attend the BLAST R6 Major Montreal you will be given a code to claim a unique UMP-45 skin and weapon charm!