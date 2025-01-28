Six Invitational 2025 Twitch Drops: Everything you need to know

If you're a Rainbow Six Siege fan, watching the Six Invitational 2025 is a must.

The best Rainbow Six Siege players in the world will gather in Boston, Massachusetts, from February 3 to February 16 to crown this year's world champion.

If that's not enough for you, the Six Invitational 2025 will offer more information about Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10 and the upcoming season. Therefore, missing out on the Six Invitational 2025 action isn't an option.

If that still doesn't do it for you, stick with us because there's one more reason to watch the Six Invitational 2025: Twitch Drops.

Ubisoft will offer 20 Esports Packs, special unique Six Invitational 2025 charms, and special Six Invitational 2025 Bundles for Fenrir, Tubarão, and Ram to players who watch the Six Invitational 2025 on Twitch.

Additionally, players will be able to win rewards through Ubisoft's Six Invitational 2025 Predictions system. You can check more about it here.

Here's everything you need to know about the Six Invitational 2025 Twitch Drops:

Note: All media and information included in this article was obtained from Ubisoft's official Six Invitational 2025 Twitch Drops blog post.

Six Invitational 2025 Twitch Drops

Ubisoft will offer players the chance to claim Drops while watching the Six Invitational 2025 on Twitch. The more hours you watch on the platform, the more chances you will have to claim all of the cosmetics!

Here are all of the rewards that players will be able to claim during the Six Invitational 2025:

February 3 to 4 : Four Esports Packs and SI 2025 Group Stage Charm

: Four Esports Packs and SI 2025 Group Stage Charm February 5 to 7 : Six Esports Packs and Ram's SI 2025 Charm

: Six Esports Packs and Ram's SI 2025 Charm February 9 to 11 : Five Esports Packs, SI 2025 Playoffs Charm, and Ram's SI 2025 Headgear

: Five Esports Packs, SI 2025 Playoffs Charm, and Ram's SI 2025 Headgear February 14 to 15 : Three Esports Packs, SI 2025 Finals Charm, and Ram's SI 2025 Uniform

: Three Esports Packs, SI 2025 Finals Charm, and Ram's SI 2025 Uniform February 16: One Esports Pack, SI 2025 Grand Final Charm, Y10S1 Reveal Charm, and Ram's SI 2025 Charm

Here's what players will be able to pack in the Esports Packs:

Fenrir's SI 2025 Uniform

Fenrir's SI 2025 Headgear

Fenrir's SI 2025 Charm

Fenrir's SI 2025 SASG-12 skin

Tubarão's SI 2025 Uniform

Tubarão's SI 2025 Headgear

Tubarão's SI 2025 Charm

Tubarão's SI 2025 AR-15.50 skin

Nøkk's Esports Uniform

Nøkk's Esports Headgear

Nøkk's Esports Charm

Nøkk's Esports FMG-9 skin

Kapkan's Esports Uniform

Kapkan's Esports Headgear

Kapkan's Esports Charm

Kapkan's Esports SASG-12 skin

Maverick's Esports Uniform

Maverick's Esports Headgear

Maverick's Esports Charm

Maverick's Esports AR-15.50 skin

Keep in mind that players can't get duplicates from Esports Packs. This means that, after packing one item, you won't get it again in the future.

Therefore, players will be able to get two Six Invitational 2025 unique bundles from the Esports Packs, featuring Fenrir and Tubarão. At the same time, players will be able to collect Ram's Six Invitational 2025 Bundle.

Here's a look at the three of them:

Fenrir Six Invitational 2025 Bundle

The Fenrir Six Invitational 2025 Bundle includes a unique headgear, uniform, weapon skin, and weapon charm. The weapon skin included is for Fenrir and Kapkan's SASG-12 Shotgun.

Tubarão Six Invitational 2025 Bundle

The Tubarão Six Invitational 2025 Bundle includes a unique headgear, uniform, weapon skin, and weapon charm. The weapon skin included is for Tubarão and Maverick's AR-15.50 Assault Rifle.

Ram Six Invitational 2025 Bundle

The Ram Six Invitational 2025 Bundle includes a unique headgear, uniform, weapon skin, and weapon charm. The weapon skin included is for Ram and Ash's R4-C Assault Rifle.

How to get the Six Invitational 2025 Twitch Drops

To get the Six Invitational 2025 Twitch Drops you will have to spend a certain amount of hours watching the match on Twitch. Keep on reading to know how much time it will take you to unlock every Six Invitational 2025 item!

Group Stage (Feb. 3 to Feb. 7)

Here's how much time you will need to spend to claim all of the Six Invitational 2025 Group Stage cosmetics:

Days one to two combined (Feb. 3 to Feb. 4):

After 2 hours watched: 1 Esports pack

After 4 hours watched: 1 Esports pack

After 6 hours watched: 1 Esports pack

After 8 hours watched: 1 Esports pack

After 10 hours watched: SI 2025 Group Stage Charm

Days three to five combined (Feb. 5 to Feb. 7):

After 2 hours watched: 1 Esports pack

After 4 hours watched: 1 Esports pack

After 6 hours watched: 1 Esports pack

After 8 hours watched: 1 Esports pack

After 10 hours watched: Ram's SI 2025 Charm

After 12 hours watched: 1 Esports pack

After 15 hours watched: 1 Esports pack

Playoffs (Feb. 9 to Feb. 11)

Here's how much time you will need to spend to claim all of the Six Invitational 2025 Playoffs cosmetics:

Days six to eight combined:

After 2 hours watched: 1 Esports pack

After 4 hours watched: 1 Esports pack

After 6 hours watched: 1 Esports pack

After 8 hours watched: 1 Esports pack

After 10 hours watched: SI 2025 Playoffs Charm

After 12 hours watched: 1 Esports pack

After 15 hours watched: Ram's SI 2025 Headgear

Finals (Feb. 14 to Feb. 16)

Here's how much time you will need to spend to claim all of the Six Invitational 2025 Finals and Grand Final cosmetics:

Days nine to ten combined (Feb. 14 to Feb. 15):

After 2 hours watched: 1 Esports pack

After 4 hours watched: 1 Esports pack

After 6 hours watched: 1 Esports pack

After 8 hours watched: SI 2025 Finals Charm

After 10 hours watched: Ram's SI 2025 Uniform

Grand Final Day (Feb. 16):

After 1 hour watched: 1 Esports pack*

After 2 hours watched: Y9S4 Reveal Charm

After 4 hours watched: SI 2025 Grand Final Charm

After 6 hours watched: Ram's SI 2025 R4-C Skin

However, keep in mind that, to be eligible to claim the cosmetics, you must first link your Ubisoft account to your Twitch account. Here's a quick guide on how to do it!

How to link your Ubisoft account with your Twitch account

First, you have to register your account here. There, you will have to link your Twitch account with your Ubisoft account. After doing so, opt-in to the drops feature when prompted.

Once you have completed the steps, you should be eligible to claim the Six Invitational 2025 Twitch Drops. However, keep in mind that the process will only count if you're watching an official Ubisoft Twitch stream. You can find these here:

Rainbow6 Twitch

Rainbow6Bravo Twitch

To know how much you have watched and how much more time you need to claim the next reward, you can check your progress here. The cosmetics must be claimed manually. Players will be able to claim items for 24 hours after these have been unlocked.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.