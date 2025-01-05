RazaH Company Academy qualify for Six Invitational 2025

RazaH Company Academy have qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 after wins over Keyd Stars and Black Dragons at the Six Invitational 2025 South America Finals.

The former E1 Sports roster reached the tournament's grand finals after two one-sided victories against Keyd Stars and Black Dragons. Eventually, the Brazilians clashed against the BLAST R6 Major Montreal-bound after they defeated Keyd Stars in the Lower Bracket Final.

Surprisingly enough, after completing a flawless half on defense, the grand final began with a Black Dragons 7-1 victory on Border. However, Razah Company Academy forced the third map of the series with a 7-3 win on Bank and, finally, the Brazilians' 7-5 win on Lair saw them locking South America's last spot to compete at the Six Invitational 2025.

RazaH Company Academy's victory means that Vitor "Peres" Peres, Henrique "Flastry" Pennacchia, Willian "Stk" Gonçalva, Vinícius "live" dos Santos, and Guilherme "Bassetto" Bassetto will make their Six Invitational debuts in Boston, Massachusetts. However, they all have already played internationally for teams like Black Dragons, MIBR, FaZe Clan, FURIA Esports, and, logically, E1 Sports.

Alongside RazaH Company Academy, w7m esports, FaZe Clan, Team Liquid, and FURIA Esports will also represent Brazil, which will be the second-most represented region only behind North America, with six teams.

