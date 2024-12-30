Six Invitational 2025 South America Finals: Everything you need to know

Following the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, the Global Standings to qualify for the Six Invitational 2025 were officially closed. The best 16 teams qualified for the Six Invitational 2025, while the remaining rosters would have one last chance to qualify through their respective regional qualifier.

In this article, we will have a look at the Six Invitational 2025 South America Finals. The winner of the bracket will play in Boston, Massachusetts.

Keep on reading to know more about the teams, the tournament format, and more:

Dates and format

The Six Invitational 2025 South America Finals will be played online between January 4 and January 5.

The tournament has been shaped as a double-elimination bracket. The teams that lose a game will drop to the lower bracket. Teams that lose a lower bracket match will be knocked out. All of the matches will be BO3, including the grand final.

Teams

Four teams will compete in the Six Invitational 2025 South America Finals, including:

Black Dragons

Black Dragons' lineup is the favorite to take Brazil's final spot at the Six Invitational 2025 after the team's recent performances.

Following the roster's 2-1 victory against FURIA Esports, Black Dragons qualified for an international competition for the first time since November 2022.

In Montreal, Canada, Black Dragons survived to the BLAST R6 Major Montreal Phase 1 after victories against CL4L and FearX. Eventually, the team was sent home after a 1-3 record in Montreal's Phase 2.

Since then, Black Dragons have only played the Six Invitational 2025 South America Closed Qualifier, where the team defeated Amo Minha Ex and MIBR.

Keyd Stars

Keyd Stars reached the Six Invitational 2025 South America Finals after winning the first open qualifier and a 2-1 victory against ALPHA Team in the closed qualifier.

The purple roster has probably delivered the most shaky performances among the three Brazilian top-flight squads. The team's run in the Liga DBE Season 1 was put to an end after a 1-2 defeat against Elevate Academy, a run that also included a 4-7 defeat against E1 Sports, now known as RazaH Company Academy.

RazaH Company Academy

The Brazilians joined RazaH Company Academy after E1 Sports unveiled the organization's decision to exit Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene.

The roster is mainly known for its short performance at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, where they finished the tournament with a record of 0-3 after defeats against Team Bliss, PSG Talon, and CAG Osaka.

More recently, the former E1 Sports roster won the off-season tournament Liga DBE Season 1 and finished among the four best sides at the BR Premier Finals 2024.

Vasco eSports

The Argentinian roster is the only LATAM League side in the qualifier as they sneaked into the final four after victories against BarCeLoKo and MIBR.

Before the start of the closed qualifier, the roster had only trained together for two weeks after the additions of Bautista "AtlaS" Bayugar, Dante "Dante7" Italiani, and Jeronimo "Tucu" Vallejo.

Matches

After having a look at the teams in the tournament, let's have a look at the matches:

RazaH Company Academy vs. Keyd Stars

The first match of the Six Invitational 2025 South America Finals will feature RazaH Company Academy and Keyd Stars.

Both teams have met thrice since the start of the season, including the following results:

Brazil League 2024 Stage 1: E1 Sports 4-7 Keyd Stars

Brazil League 2024 Stage 2: Keyd Stars 2-7 E1 Sports

Liga DBE Season 1: E1 Sports 7-4 Keyd Stars

7-4 Keyd Stars Six Invitational 2025 South America Closed Qualifiers: RazaH Company Academy 2-0 Keyd Stars

With three victories and just one defeat against Keyd Stars, RazaH Company Academy are the favorites to take the win against the purple roster. The last clash between both rosters was in a BO3 series that included 7-4 and 7-1 wins for RazaH Company Academy on Border and Bank, respectively.

Black Dragons vs. Vasco eSports

The second match of the Six Invitational 2025 South America Finals will feature Black Dragons and Vasco eSports, who will clash for the first time.

Although the defeated side will still have another chance to reach the tournament's grand final, a good start could be crucial. While Black Dragons are looking to qualify for a Six Invitational for the first time since 2018, Vasco eSports could become the first Argentinian side to play in the Six Invitational.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.