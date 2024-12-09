Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals: Everything you need to know

The Six Invitational 2025, which will take place in February 2025, will be the end of Rainbow Six Siege's 2024 competitive season.

After the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, 16 of the 20 rosters that will compete in Boston, Massachusetts, were locked. Now, it's the moment to take that second chance as teams who didn't qualify through the Global Standings will have one last shot: the regional qualifiers.

The Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals will include the four winners of each regional closed qualifier, including Japan, South Korea, South Asia, and Oceania.

Here's everything we know so far about the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals:

Dates and location

The Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals will be played between January 4 and January 5.

Considering the size of the APAC region, playing the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals online isn't even an option. Therefore, the teams will travel to Australia to compete in a LAN tournament.

Format

The Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals will be a double-elimination bracket with BO3 matches, including the tournament's grand final.

Matches

The Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals will include the following matches:

CAG Osaka vs. Chiefs

Dire Wolves vs. FearX

The winners will face off in the Upper Bracket Final while the losers will meet in the Lower Bracket Semifinal.

Teams

The Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals will include the winners of the Six Invitational 2025 Closed Qualifiers located in APAC. Here's a brief look at the participating teams:

CAG Osaka

Despite qualifying for every BLAST R6 Major played this season, the Japanese roster missed out on the Six Invitational 2025 Global Standings' Top 16 after finishing in 18th place with 280 SI Points.

The Cyclops' best performance this season was in Manchester when the Japanese survivied to the play-in stage following victories against Team Cruelty and Geekay Esports. However, the Japanese were knocked out in the second phase after only collecting one win against E1 Sports.

As expected by many, CAG Osaka comfortably qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals after four consecutive 2-0 victories.

Chiefs

The Chiefs returned to Rai nbow Six Siege's esports scene in September 2024 after picking up the organization-less roster of Ludavica while also signing the former Team Bliss player Anastasios "Odah" Hatzis and the former Fnatic player Jack "Jigsaw" Gillies.

The team immediately took over the Oceanic region and qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal after a thrilling 2-1 victory against Gaimin Gladiators. Eventually, the Australians reached the tournament's Phase 2, where they were knocked out with a 2-3 run.

With both the Chiefs and Gaimin Gladiators finishing outside of the Six Invitational 2025 Global Standings, the teams met again in Oceania's closed qualifiers as the blue roster pushed the former Team Bliss core down the lower bracket. There, Gaimin Gladiators were knocked out of the tournament by Supernova. Eventually, the Chiefs took Oceania's spot to compete at the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals.

FearX

Just like CAG Osaka, FearX qualified for both BLAST R6 Majors played this season. In Manchester, the team surprised the viewers with a win over G2 Esports, but were knocked out by Bleed Esports. Meanwhile, in Montreal, the South Koreans were knocked out by Black Dragons.

After missing out on the Six Invitational 2025 Global Standings' Top 16, the yellow roster competed in South Korea's closed qualifier. There, FearX locked the country's spot at the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals after back-to-back wins against Dplus.

Dire Wolves

After a season where Dire Wolves became Asia's fourth team behind Bleed Esports, Elevate, and FURY, the Taiwanese-majority roster wasn't one of the favorites to take the region's spot at the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals — especially after Elevate defeated Bleed Esports to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

However, surprisingly enough, the pack left everyone speechless with four back-to-back 2-0 wins including two victories against FURY and one against Elevate.

For those who don't know, it's important to mention that Dire Wolves qualified for the Six Invitational 2023 through Asia's regional qualifier. Could the wolves do it again?

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.