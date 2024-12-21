CAG Osaka qualify for Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals

CAG Osaka have qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals after an unbeaten run at the Six Invitational 2025 Japan Closed Qualifier.

The BLAST R6 Major Manchester and BLAST R6 Major Montreal-bound qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals following victories against Splendid Gaming, BLUE BEES, and two wins over KINOTROPE gaming.

After taking down KINOTROPE gaming in the Upper Bracket Final, both sides met again in the grand finals. However, CAG Osaka took a one-sided victory after back-to-back 7-1 wins on Lair and Clubhouse.

Before the start of the closed qualifier, CAG Osaka were the favorites to win the bracket due to the team's international and regional experience. The only real threat was KINOTROPE gaming, and the Japanese ran over them on both series.

Following today's results, CAG Osaka's players have clinched a spot to compete in Singapore as they will represent Japan in the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals. There, they will play against the Chiefs, FearX, and Dire Wolves, who will represent Oceania, South Korea, and Asia, respectively.

