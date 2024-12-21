Dire Wolves will compete at the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals after one-sided wins over Elevate and FURY

Dire Wolves have qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals after an unbeaten run in the Six Invitational 2025 Asia Closed Qualifier that included two wins against FURY and one against Elevate.

Throughout 2024, Dire Wolves' roster was relegated to the Asia League mid-table zone as Bleed Esports, Elevate, and FURY established themselves in the competition's top three.

However, the tables turned in the Six Invitational 2025 Asia Closed Qualifier after the Taiwanese-majority squad took down Elevate and FURY, consequently pushing both rosters to the lower bracket.

Eventually, after FURY defeated the BLAST R6 Major Montreal-bound Elevate in the Lower Bracket Final, Dire Wolves defeated the Thai roster for the second time this week after a one-sided series that included 7-0 and 7-2 victories on Clubhouse and Nighthaven Labs, respectively.

To understand the sudden change in terms of results for Dire Wolves, we must go back to December 6, when the squad announced the returns of Zhuo "Felarx" Jun-hua and Cheng "JoeGoR" Ka Hin to the starting lineup. While Felarx had been benched in September, JoeGor had parted ways with the roster in May 2024 before joining Daystar. Undoubtedly, the new signings seem to have had an instant effect on the team.

Following today's results, Dire Wolves will represent the Asian region in the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals. The Taiwanese-majority roster will travel to Singapore as the games will take place in the Red Dot from January 4 to January 5.

It's worth mentioning that the last time Dire Wolves competed at a Six Invitational qualifier was in February 2023, when they defeated Team Bliss and SANDBOX Gaming to win the Six Invitational 2023 APAC Closed Qualifier. Will Dire Wolves do it again?

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.