The Chiefs will represent Oceania in the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals after unbeaten closed qualifier run

The Chiefs will represent Oceania in the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals after four back-to-back 2-0 wins in the regional qualifier.

On the first day of action, the Australians defeated Circular Spheres and Gaimin Gladiators to reach the qualifier's Upper Bracket Final. Finally, today, the Chiefs clinched the bracket's first seed after two consecutive victories against the organization-less roster of 5Sharp.

Following today's results, the Chiefs are the only Oceanic team that is still alive in the race to qualify for the Six Invitational 2025. The Team Bliss' core currently playing for Gaimin Gladiators was knocked out yesterday after the team's defeats against the Chiefs and Supernova.

Although the roster was put together before the start of the second split, the Chiefs' current lineup has quickly taken the lead in the region. Undoubtedly, following the team's performances at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal and in the Six Invitational Oceania Closed Qualifier, the Chiefs have established themselves as the best roster in the region.

The Chiefs' next stop to qualify for the Six Invitational 2025 will be in Singapore as the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals will be played in the Red Dot between January 4 and January 5. There, the Australians will clash against CAG Osaka, FearX, and Dire Wolves.

