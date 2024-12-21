FearX qualify for Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals after back-to-back wins against Dplus

FearX have qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals after two consecutive BO3 victories against Dplus.

The first series between both sides was played on December 20. Dplus's initial 7-3 victory on Lair was followed by a FearX comeback after wins on Chalet and Kafe Dostoyevsky. Following this result, the yellow roster moved to the qualifier's grand final, while Dplus was pushed down the lower bracket.

To reach the grand final, Dplus defeated Ex-Mir in the final game of the lower bracket. As many had expected before the qualifier had kicked off, the final match would see Dplus and FearX clashing again.

While the grand final followed a different script, the outcome was the same. FearX took the initial lead with a flawless victory on Consulate, which was followed by a Dplus 7-5 win on Clubhouse. Eventually, the yellow roster took the region's spot in the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals after a 7-5 win on Bank.

With this result, FearX's hopes of qualifying for the Six Invitational 2025 are still alive. Since joining the Rainbow Six Siege scene as SANDBOX Gaming in October 2021, the South Korean organization has qualified for two Six Invitationals.

Meanwhile, Dplus will miss out on the Six Invitational for the first time since 2023. The South Koreans' best result in Rainbow Six Siege's biggest competition of the year was a Top 12 finish in 2022.

