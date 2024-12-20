Gaimin Gladiators out of Six Invitational 2025 race after shocking defeat against Supernova

Gaimin Gladiators have been knocked out of the Six Invitational 2025 Oceania Closed Qualifier after back-to-back defeats against the Chiefs and Supernova.

The Australian-majority roster had a great start to the qualifier after a 2-0 victory against the organization-less roster of The Requirements.

However, the team was pushed to the lower bracket after a 0-2 defeat against their archenemies the Chiefs, a series that included a maximum overtime game on Lair and a one-sided defeat on Consulate.

Against all of the odds, Gaimin Gladiators' first lower bracket match was another 0-2 defeat, this time against Supernova. After a maximum overtime defeat on Nighthaven Labs, the BLAST R6 Major Manchester-bound roster was knocked out of the competition after a 5-7 defeat on Bank.

Following today's results, Gaimin Gladiators has been confirmed to miss out on the Six Invitational 2025, only ten months after reaching the Six Invitational Top 8 in São Paulo, Brazil.

Earlier this season, under Team Bliss, the pink roster grabbed 205 SI Points after a first-place finish in the Oceania League 2024 Stage 1 and a 2-3 run at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester.

However, after finishing in second place in the Oceania League 2024 Stage 2, and considering the team's percentage of matches won in Majors played this season, the roster was placed at the bottom of a three-way tie between them, Bleed Esports, and PSG Talon. Unfortunately for them, that saw the Oceanic roster missing out on the Global Standings' Top 16.

Following Gaimin Gladiators' elimination, the favorites to represent Oceania in the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals are the Chiefs. The Australians, who played at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, will feature in tomorrow's upper bracket final.

