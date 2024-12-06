Six Invitational 2025 Oceania Closed Qualifier: Everything you need to know

Following the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, the 16 teams that would qualify for the Six Invitational 2025 through the Global Standings were decided.

While qualifying through the Global Standings is the main way to reach the Six Invitational, this year teams have got a second chance in the regional qualifiers. Those who didn't finish among the best sixteen sides on the Global Standings will have a last shot in the regional Finals.

For fans of the Oceania League, the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals will be extremely important as no teams from the region have qualified for Boston, Massachusetts. This means that it's very likely the Six Invitational 2025 Oceania Closed Qualifier will include another thrilling series between Gaimin Gladiators and the Chiefs.

Dates

The Six Invitational 2025 Oceania Closed Qualifier will take place between December 20 and December 21. It will be an online competition, which means no venue will host the games.

Format

The Six Invitational 2025 Oceania Closed Qualifier will be a double-elimination bracket with BO3 matches.

Teams

The Six Invitational 2025 Oceania Closed Qualifier will include eight teams. So far, only Gaimin Gladiators has been confirmed to compete, as the Australians were invited for being the team with the highest number of SI Points in the region. The remaining seven teams will come out from two open qualifiers.

While the first open qualifier has already started, the second open qualifier is set to be played between December 13 and December 14. You can check more information regarding the first open qualifier here. At the same time, you can register your squad to compete in the second open qualifier here.

Here's a look at the rosters confirmed to compete at the Six Invitational 2025 Oceania Closed Qualifier:

Gaimin Gladiators

Under Team Bliss, the Australian roster kicked off the season with a first-place finish at the Oceania League 2024 Stage 1 and BLAST R6 Major Manchester Top 11 finish. Eventually, the team also qualified for the Esports World Cup 2024.

Unfortunately, this time under Gaimin Gladiators, the team missed out on the second BLAST R6 Major of the year and finished the season with 300 SI Points, which placed the squad at the bottom of a three-way tie alongside Bleed Esports and PSG Talon. Eventually, the Australians finished in seventeenth place on the Global Standings.

We will update this article with more information about the involved teams as soon as the open qualifiers conclude.