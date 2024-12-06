Six Invitational 2025 Japan Closed Qualifier: Everything you need to know

The Six Invitational is the most important Rainbow Six Siege tournament of the year. It's a celebration where the best teams from around the world compete to lift the sledgehammer, the most iconic trophy in the scene. The next edition of the tournament will be played in just two months, as the Six Invitational 2025 will take place in Boston, Massachusetts.

With 16 out of the 20 competing teams having been already confirmed, as they qualified through the Global Standings, it's now time to let the regional qualifiers begin.

In Asia, teams from Japan, Oceania, Asia, and South Korea will have the chance to qualify for the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals, which will be played in Singapore. The winner will qualify for the Six Invitational 2025 and represent the APAC region in Boston alongside SCARZ, BLED, and PSG Talon.

Keep on reading to know more about the Six Invitational 2025 Japan Closed Qualifier, as the winner will be invited to compete in the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals, which will take place in Singapore.

Dates

The Six Invitational 2025 Japan Closed Qualifier will be played between December 20 and December 21. The tournament will be online, so no venue will host the games.

Format

The Six Invitational 2025 Japan Closed Qualifier will use a double-elimination bracket with BO3 matches.

Teams

The Six Invitational 2025 Japan Closed Qualifier will include eight teams. So far, only one organization has been confirmed to compete at the Six Invitational 2025 Japan Closed Qualifier.

The remaining seven contenders will come out from the open qualifiers, as three teams will qualify from the first open qualifier while four teams will qualify from the second open qualifier.

The first open qualifier will take place between December 6 and December 7, you can check it out here. Meanwhile, the second open qualifier will take place between December 13 and December 14, you can check it out here.

Let's have a look at the confirmed roster:

CAG Osaka

CAG Osaka was invited to compete at the Six Invitational 2025 Japan Closed Qualifier as the team was the best Japanese roster in the Global Standings that finished outside of the table's Top 16.

The Cyclops qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, which makes them the second-best team in the country only behind SCARZ, who already clinched a Six Invitational 2025 spot.

We will update this article with more information about the involved teams as soon as the open qualifiers conclude. Until then, make sure to check out our Six Invitational 2025 guide and our social media channels.