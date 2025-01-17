Six Invitational 2025 talent lineup revealed

With the Six Invitational 2025 being just around the corner, Ubisoft has started to reveal the initial details of the competition.

On January 16, they unveiled the shape of the Six Invitational 2025 group stage as the twenty teams have been split into four groups of five rosters each.

Only one day later, Ubisoft gave fans information regarding the voices of the Six Invitational 2025. Here's every talent that will be working at the Six Invitational 2025!

The talent lineup for the Six Invitational 2025 includes some of Rainbow Six Siege's most popular personalities, including Ghassan "Milosh" Finge, Parker "Interro" Mackay, Derry "Dezachu" Holt, and more.

Like in previous events, the Six Invitational 2025 talent team also includes former professional players, with Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen being the most notable one. The former Oxygen Esports duo Gabriel "LaXinG" Mirélez and Davide "FoxA" Bucci are also part of the talent lineup, as well as the former Fnatic player Léo "Alphama" Robine.

Alongside the announcement of the full talent lineup for the Six Invitational 2025, Ubisoft added information regarding each talent's position. You can have a look at their roles here.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.