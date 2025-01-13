Oxygen Esports qualify for Six Invitational 2025

Oxygen Esports have qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 after winning the Six Invitational 2025 North America Finals.

The green roster had a rough start to the qualifier as an extremely close 2-1 win against the Tier 2 roster Loyalty Is Scarce was followed by a one-sided 0-2 defeat against Wildcard.

However, the team completely changed for the better after the team's loss against Wildcard. Oxygen Esports' 2-0 victory against Team Cruelty saw them qualifying for the bracket's grand final, where they faced Wildcard once again.

Oxygen Esports kicked the series off on the right foot as the green roster took a rock-solid 7-4 win on Clubhouse. Surprisingly enough, on Wildcard's map pick, Bank, Oxygen Esports didn't hesitate and quickly got to series point. Eventually, the green roster won the second and final map of the day with a 7-3 victory.

Between 2021 and 2023, Oxygen Esports qualified for every Six Invitational and always finished among the best eight sides. At the Six Invitational 2023, Oxygen Esports finished in third place only behind w7m esports and G2 Esports.

This is not only Oxygen Esports return to the Six Invitational but the team's international return. The roster's final performance abroad until today was at the Gamers8 2023, where they played as an invited team. Since the Six Invitational 2023, Oxygen Esports failed to qualify for every BLAST R6 Major, the Esports World Cup 2024, and the Six Invitational 2024. Finally, after multiple missed attempts, Oxygen Esports are back.

