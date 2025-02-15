LOUD and Cloud9 confirmed to join R6 Share 2025 as partnered teams

Ubisoft has unveiled in Boston's MGM Music Hall, during the Six Invitational 2025, all of the information regarding the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege esports season, including details about the R6 Share 2025 program, the affiliated teams, and many more.

After announcing 18 out of the 20 participating teams in the R6 Share 2025 program during the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, Ubisoft announced today that LOUD and Cloud9 will complete the list.

While this will be the first time the Brazilian powerhouse joins the Rainbow Six Siege esports ecosystem, Cloud9 has already had Rainbow Six Siege rosters in South Korea and North America. After the organization's brief departure from the scene after M80 acquired Beastcoast's media and esports assets, the blue brand has been confirmed to be back in Siege.

Unfortunately, both esports organizations have yet to unveil their rosters for the upcoming season. However, considering that both Brazil and North America currently have two orgless teams in RazaH Company and Unwanted, who reached the Six Invitational 2025 Top 6, it's fair to say both brands have plenty of options on the table.

With both LOUD and Cloud9 joining the R6 Share 2025 program, combined with w7m esports' acquisition of Fluxo's spot, Ubisoft also confirmed that these three new incorporations will be part of Reaload, an exclusive tournament for R6 Share 2025 partnered teams.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.