Rainbow Six Siege unveils new operator Rauora

Before the start of the Six Invitational 2025 Grand Final between FaZe Clan and Team BDS, Ubisoft unveiled the name of Year 10 Season 1 as well as releasing a teaser of Rainbow Six Siege X and unveiling the game's upcoming operator: Rauora.

Rauora will be a two-speed, two-health attacker operator who brings the D.O.M. Launcher. Her device will allow her to temporarily block doors, giving a tactical advantage to attackers.

To deploy her device, Rauora must point at a door and shoot the D.O.M. Launcher. This will deploy a barricading system that both attackers and defenders will be able to trigger by shooting at the target located at the top of the device. The gate will open or close quicker for attackers than for defenders.

Logically, the D.O.M. Launcher will allow attackers to create and modify the bomb sites to make planting easier. These gates can be destroyed with explosives and Fuze and Ying can place their gadgets on these too.

However, Rauora's gadget will have a bunch of counters. One of them will be Jäger's ADS, which will catch the D.O.M. Launcher projectiles if these travel close to the system's range of action.

Last but not least, players must know that Rauora brings a new weapon to the game: the MK2 Machine Pistol. This one will be a secondary weapon. Meanwhile, Rauora will also bring the M249 LMG and the 417 Marksman Rifle, as well as Smoke Grenades and Breaching Charges. For more information you can check out Ubisoft's official blog post.

