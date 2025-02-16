Rainbow Six Siege's new season to be called Operation Prep Phase

Just before the start of the Six Invitational 2025 Grand Final, Ubisoft unveiled a big part of what's to come in Rainbow Six Siege.

While the announcement of Rainbow Six Siege X stole the show, fans will have to wait for it as it will be fully revealed in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 13. However, as get closer to the future of the game, it's now time to focus on what's upon us, and that's Year 10 Season 1.

In front of a sold out MGM Music Hall, Ubisoft revealed that Rainbow Six Siege's next season will be called Operation Prep Phase. Moreover, Ubisoft announced that players will have the chance to try the next season out next week.

Operation Prep Phase will introduce a new type of Packs, which will include items from previous events, as well as a new operator called Rauora.

Rauora, a two-speed, two-health attacker brings the D.O.M. Launcher. She can use it to deploy gates that can be triggered by both attackers and defenders. With this gadget, attackers can have more power over the shape of the sites.

Additionally, Rauora brings a new weapon, the MK2 Machine Pistol. She will also have access to the M17 Marksman Rifle and the M249 Light Machine Gun. If that wasn't enough, Rauora will also be able to bring Smoke Grenades or Breaching Charges.

While not much has been said about Operation Prep Phase, we can expect this season to be a celebration of what's to come to Rainbow Six Siege. Remember, Rainbow Six Siege X isn't a sequel!

