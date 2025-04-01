Ubisoft to reward veteran players with Rainbow Six Siege X

Finally, after four months of wait, Rainbow Six Siege X is finally here. Players are now trying out all of the features that Ubisoft prepared from the shadows during the last few years, as Siege X is the first stone towards a reinforced and healthier Rainbow Six Siege.

With the release of Operation Daybreak, Rainbow Six Siege has experienced a deep transformation. Including features like an improved rappelling animation, weapon inspect, destructible ingredients, a 6v6 game mode called Dual Front, and many, many more, players will definitely feel a new, refreshed Rainbow Six Siege experience. However, not all the additions are to make a change; there are also some to thank the community.

As announced during the Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase celebrated in Atlanta, Georgia, Ubisoft will reward veteran players in Year 10 Season 2. But, how will this reward wave work, and how can you claim the rewards? Well, keep on reading to answer all of these questions.

All Siege X veteran rewards

Veteran rewards are divided into tiers, each tier representing the year the player joined Rainbow Six Siege.

Keep in mind that these tiers are accumulative; this means that, if you joined in Year 2, you will be able to claim all of the rewards included on the list.

If we take into account what was revealed in the Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase, here's what each tier will include:

Year 1

Logically, the Year 1 reward will be the most exclusive of them all: an exclusive Black Ice skin. This skin isn't universal as it can only be equipped on Ash and Iana's G36C.

Year 2

The Year 2 veteran reward hasn't been officially confirmed, but it seems to be the Operation Health 2017 universal operator card background.

Year 3

The Year 3 veteran reward is a piece of headgear. The operator that is able to wear this headgear is Sentry.

Year 4

The Year 4 veteran reward is a skin for Kali's CSRX 300 Rifle. The weapon skin combines black and red perfectly, making it very Siege X fashioned.

Year 5

The Year 5 veteran reward is an operator portrait for Tachanka. This one is probably a throw back to when Tachanka was reworked, as it features his iconic turret.

Year 6

The Year 6 veteran reward is a skin for the GONNE-6. This weapon was added to Rainbow Six Siege on Year 6 Season 1, so it makes sense to have a weapon skin for it as a Year 6 reward.

Year 7

The Year 7 veteran reward is a skin for Thatcher and Flores' AR33. It's very colorful and it has a gaming vibe due to its skin design.

Year 8

The Year 8 veteran reward is an operator card background called End of an Era 2023, which displays Harry's desk. Remember that Harry was killed at the start of Year 8 by Deimos.

Year 9

The Year 9 veteran reward is an operator card background called Ghost from the Past 2024. It sees the Keres Legion's logo and some bullet holes, probably made with Deimos' .44 Vendetta Revolver.

Veteran Badges

Operator and weapon skins aren't the only veteran rewards introduced in Rainbow Six Siege X. Additionally, Ubisoft has also released Veteran Badges. These display the year the player joined Rainbow Six Siege.

The most exclusive Veteran Badge is the 2015, which is purple. Meanwhile, the second-rarest, 2016, is golden. The rest, including all Veteran Badges between 2017 and 2024, are silver.

Players don't have to do anything special to unlock their rewards. They simply have to log in the game, the veteran rewards are already in everyone's locker!

