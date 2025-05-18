FURIA Esports win RE:L0:AD grand final after running over CAG Osaka

FURIA Esports have become RE:L0:AD champions after running over CAG Osaka in the tournament's grand final.

The Brazilians completely dominated the series against the Japanese lineup. The team's initial 7-4 win on CAG Osaka's map pick Lair was followed by a 7-3 win on FURIA Esports' map pick, Bank. Finally, the Black Panthers closed out the series with a 7-3 win on Kafe Dostoyevsky.

This is the most one-sided victory at an international grand final since Team BDS beat w7m esports in the Esports World Cup 2024. Back then, the European roster only lost six rounds. Today, the Brazilians only lost ten.

Despite losing by a big margin, CAG Osaka should be extremely proud of their result in RE:L0:AD, as they have become the first APAC team in Rainbow Six Siege to feature at an international major grand final.

Here's a look at FURIA Esports' results before facing off against the Cyclops:

FURIA Esports 7-3 Elevate

7-3 Elevate Team BDS 1-7 FURIA Esports

Team Secret 4-7 FURIA Esports

DarkZero Esports 7-2 FURIA Esports

7-2 FURIA Esports FaZe Clan 3-7 FURIA Esports

LOUD 0-2 FURIA Esports

w7m esports 0-2 FURIA Esports

Although this is FURIA Esports' first international trophy in Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene, this is not the roster's first time to become international champions as they had won two BLAST R6 Majors and the Six Invitational 2024 while competing for w7m esports in Year 8.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.