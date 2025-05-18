Ubisoft to modernize Consulate, Lair, and Nighthaven Labs with Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10 Season 3

Ubisoft will add three modernized maps in Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10 Season 3, including Consulate, Lair, and Nighthaven Labs.

With the release of Rainbow Six Siege X and Operation Daybreak, Ubisoft will add the first five modernized maps: Bank, Border, Chalet, Clubhouse, and Kafe Dostoyevsky.

In RE:L0:AD, Rainbow Six Siege X's first-ever competition, players had the chance to see in action the five new modernized maps. These include visual improvements and destructible ingredients, including gas pipes, fire extinguishers, and metal detectors.

One season after the launch of Rainbow Six Siege X, which will go live on June 10, 2025, Ubisoft will release three modernized maps in Consulate, Lair, and Nighthaven Labs, alongside Year 10 Season 3.

What is coming to Rainbow Six Siege in Year 10 Season 3?

Although we know that Consulate, Lair, and Nighthaven Labs' modernized versions will be released as part of Year 10 Season 3, we know a bit more of what will be released in the third operation of the year after Ubisoft revealed the Year 10 Roadmap before the start of the RE:L0:AD grand final.

As part of Year 10 Season 3, Ubisoft will add a new defender, a new weapon, updates to the 6v6 game mode Dual Front, operator balancing updates, alongside more tweaks that will be announced in the future. We will update this article as soon as more information is revealed!

