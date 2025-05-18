Sledge to be able to use hammer to knock down shield users in Rainbow Six Siege X

Ubisoft is bringing a lot of brilliant brand-new features and modernization updates to Rainbow Six Siege with Rainbow Six Siege X and Operation Daybreak. However, sometimes it's the little things that leave the community open-mouthed.

Right before the start of RE:L0:AD's grand final between CAG Osaka and FURIA Esports, Ubisoft revealed Rainbow Six Siege's future with a first look to the Year 10 Roadmap. In there, Ubisoft talked about Clash's rework, the next brand-new Siege operator, brand-new weapons, the return of old game modes, and many more.

However, Ubisoft mentioned a small operator balance that left the Rio de Janeiro crowd amazed: starting with Rainbow Six Siege X, Sledge will be able to use his hammer to knock down shield users.

This change will make Sledge an obvious counter to play against the newly reworked Clash. This rework will be introduced to the game as part of the release of Rainbow Six Siege X and Operation Daybreak.

However, with Sledge not being the only attacker to be able to play against Clash, as Zofia and Capitão are more efficient, we expect this change to be more effective in Rainbow Six Siege X's 6v6 game mode Dual Front, where Sledge could not only play against Clash but also against Blitz, Montagne, and Blackbeard.

Rainbow Six Siege players will be able to try out the new features coming with Rainbow Six Siege X and Operation Daybreak in the Test Server, which will open on May 20.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.